PEMBROKE — An impressive 2021-22 campaign put the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team into the limelight again on Wednesday when the Braves were picked to finish first in the hunt for the 2022-23 Conference Carolinas regular season title in a preseason poll of the league’s head coaches.

The Black & Gold picked up three first-place votes and 125 points in Wednesday’s release just ahead of defending Conference Carolinas regular season and tournament champion Barton who raked in five first-place votes and 124 points. Francis Marion finished in third place with four first-place votes and 123 total points.

Points were awarded on a 12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis, and coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams.

The Braves are fresh off an historic 2021-22 season where they finished 19-10 overall and 17-7 in Conference Carolinas play. The 19 victories marked the highest win total for the program since the 1991-92 season, while their 11 home wins were the most since the 2016-17 season.

UNCP also finished the season 4th, nationally, in field goal percentage defense, holding opponents to just 33.6 percent shooting.

The Braves will put the finishing touches on their preseason exhibition schedule on Thursday evening when they travel to Raleigh to take on defending Atlantic Coast Conference champion NC State inside historic Reynolds Coliseum. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and admission is free.

Lady Braves drop exhibition at High Point

High Point shot 40.3-percent from the field and scored 32 points in the paint on the way to a 64-35 victory over the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team on Tuesday evening in an exhibition contest inside the Qubein Center.

The Braves (0-0) pulled down 13 offensive rebounds but were just 2-for-22 from beyond the arc. The Panthers (0-0) tallied 16 steals and picked up 16 points in the paint.

Hannah Russell scored the opening basket with a layup and then knotted the score at four apiece with a jumper in the paint at the seven-minute mark of the first quarter. Aminata Johnson trimmed the UNCP deficit back to 11-8 with a jumper, but High Point went on a 9-0 run to head into the second quarter.

The Panthers started the second frame on an 8-0 run to extend their lead, but a Kelci Adams trey stopped the run and cut the score to 27-11 with 5:34 remaining in the half. The Braves struggled to find an offensive rhythm shooting 1-for-14 from the floor during the quarter, and trailed 34-15 as the teams headed into the locker rooms.

A 3-pointer from Courtney Smith sparked the offense and cut the UNCP deficit back to 41-22 in the third. Both teams shot 33.3-percent from the perimeter, but a layup from Aminata Johnson at the buzzer sent the teams into the final quarter with HPU leading 48-29.

In the fourth, High Point used a 14-2 scoring surge that stretched to the 2:30 mark to extend their lead out to 64-31. UNCP scored the final four points of the contest, but the hosts shot better than 40-percent from the field during the stanza to fuel the outcome.

Braves newcomer Aminata Johnson scored a team-best 10 points on 4-for-9 shooting. Johnson also pulled down five rebounds in 16 minutes of action.

Courtney Smith added seven points and was a perfect 2-for-2 from the charity stripe. Smith also recorded three steals.

Kelci Adams and Lillian Flantos each pulled down a team-best seven rebounds.

The Black & Gold connected on 39.4 percent of their shots from the field. It was the 23rd time this season that UNCP has shot better than 35 percent from the field.

UNC Pembroke connected on 8-for-10 of their free throw attempts. However, Emmanuel went to the line 32 times and knocked down 28 of those attempts.

The Braves picked up 30 points from inside the paint and 23 points from its bench. UNCP also shots 36.8 percent from the 3-point line, which marks the best in seven games.