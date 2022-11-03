PEMBROKE — Good news came in bunches for the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team on Wednesday when the Braves were selected as the preseason favorite to capture the 2022-23 Conference Carolinas regular season title, while also checking in at No. 17 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Preseason Top 25.

Fresh off a 2021-22 season that watched it match a school record with 27 victories, including an 11-game run of success on the road, the Black & Gold picked up all but one of the first-place votes available to it en route to planting itself atop Tuesday’s poll of the league’s 13 head coaches with 143 points. Emmanuel raked in the remaining two first-place votes and 130 points to nestle into the No. 2 position on the list.

Votes were compiled on a 12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis, and coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams.

The Braves were also announced as one of the top teams in the NCAA Southeast Region with the release of the NABC Top 25 on Tuesday. The defending conference regular season champions from each of the region’s three leagues were represented in the listing as Peach Belt Conference champ and 2021-22 national finalist Augusta checked into the No. 2 spot in the top 25, while defending South Atlantic Conference champion Lincoln Memorial is ranked No. 6.

The release marked the ninth-straight year that the Black & Gold has raked in a preseason or regular season ranking in either of the two NCAA Division II men’s basketball polls. It is the fifth time (2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22) in the last six years that UNCP will sport a preseason ranking, and the seventh time that has happened in the 31-year NCAA Division II era of the program.

UNCP will officially lift the lid on the 2022-23 campaign, Nov. 12-13, when they bunker down to host the two-day, four-team Conference Challenge at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. The Braves will take on Newberry in their season opener on Saturday at 11 a.m., before closing out round-robin tournament play on Sunday at 7 p.m. against Catawba.