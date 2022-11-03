PEMBROKE — Impressive performances in each of the first three meets of the 2022-23 regular season slate led to additional recognition for newcomer Chiara Ambrosi on Thursday when the rookie swimmer was lauded as Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month for October, the league office announced.

Ambrosi, a native of Gorizia, Italy, was a consistent point-scorer for the UNC Pembroke swimming team last month, totaling six top-3 finishes in individual events, while also swimming a leg on three relay squads that registered runner-up showings at three different meets. Ambrosi boasts a pair of individual event titles already in 2022-23 after besting the rest of the field in the 200-yard Individual Medley at both the season-opening dual meet with Campbell, as well as last week’s win over Emory and Barton at the Black & Gold’s Homecoming Tri-Meet.

UNCP will resume its 2022-23 regular season schedule, Nov. 18-19, when it makes the short trip to Cary to take part in the William Peace Invitational. The two-day event will be held inside the Triangle Aquatic Center.