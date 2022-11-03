It’s all led to this.

After 11 weeks of high school football, the playoffs begin this week. Up until now, goals have been to qualify for the state tournament and for each team to earn the best seeding it can to best position itself for a run. Now it’s all about surviving and advancing.

Unfortunately, only one Robeson County team remains active as the playoffs begin, as St. Pauls was the only playoff qualifier from the county and Fairmont, Lumberton, Purnell Swett and Red Springs each fell short after disappointing seasons.

So how well will St. Pauls carry the banner for all of Robeson County?

Here are predictions for the first round, including St. Pauls’ game and others from the Southeastern and United-8 conferences.

Last week: 1-2

This season (Robeson County games): 34-9

St. Pauls at Greene Central

As I wrote in this game’s preview story earlier this week, the St. Pauls football team is seeking a reset as it enters the playoffs having lost two out of its last three games. While the most recent loss came in a situation when the Bulldogs were missing eight starters due to the flu, it’s still far from an inspiring dash to the regular-season finish line.

Greene Central will be a formidable opponent, entering at 9-1; the Rams’ only loss came two weeks ago to West Craven in a de facto conference championship game, and came in a competitive 21-14 decision. That, of course, is not unlike the Bulldogs’ other stretch-run loss, a 23-20 defeat to Clinton in a game that was also for the conference lead.

The Rams are excellent both offensively and defensively, and are the type of team you’d expect to see not only in the playoffs, but a few rounds deep — and someone might be playing them at that point as well.

St. Pauls has built up quite a strong playoff pedigree the last two seasons, with a state championship appearance in the spring of 2021 followed by a fourth-round run last fall. The Bulldogs are still a very good team and are capable of winning games once again in these playoffs — but their resume this year also suggests that they’ve struggled in certain situations this season. To use coach Mike Setzer’s own phrase, when they’ve been “punched in the mouth.”

There’s no expectation of this game being a blowout, and while St. Pauls lost by 25 last week it should be closer to full strength now and it would be more surprising for them to suffer a lopsided defeat. But I do think Greene Central is the better team on paper, and that will bear out on the field as the Rams win a competitive game.

Greene Central 30, St. Pauls 22

Other games

4A East Region

Jack Britt 26, Jordan 14

3A East Region

Seventy-First 32, South Johnston 14

J.H. Rose 35, Cape Fear 33

2A East Region

Clinton 44, Beddingfield 12

Hertford County 42, East Bladen 30

East Carteret 44, Midway 34

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.