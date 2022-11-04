The volleyball teams from South Robeson Intermediate and Prospect Middle schools will play for the Robeson County middle school championship Tuesday. The game will be played at 4:30 p.m. at South Robeson.

The teams advanced to the championship match by winning semifinal games on Thursday. Prospect, a No. 2 seed, beat No. 1 Magnolia 3-1; No. 1 South Robeson defeated No. 2 Littlefield 3-0.

In Tuesday’s first-round matchups, Magnolia defeated Orrum 3-0, Prospect beat Pembroke 3-1, South Robeson topped St. Pauls 3-0 and Littlefield won over Southeastern Academy 3-2.