RALEIGH — No. 10 North Carolina State shot better than 40% from the field and scored 21 second chance points on the way to a 81-22 victory over the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team in an exhibition contest on Thursday evening inside Reynolds Coliseum.

The Braves (0-0) shot 75% from the charity stripe and picked up seven steals during the game. The Wolfpack (0-0) picked up 24 points from its bench and logged eight total blocks.

N.C. State started the first quarter on a 15-0 run that stretched to the 3:34 mark. Kalaya Hall drained a three from the top of the key at 3:23, but the Wolfpack closed out the frame on a 6-2 run and held a 21-5 lead heading into the second quarter.

Both teams struggled to find the offensive rhythm going a combined 0-for-12 in the first four minutes of action in the second quarter. Jakia Brown-Turner broke the silence with a running layup and fueled an 11-0 run that stretched to the 2:40 mark, as the hosts held a 35-8 lead as the teams headed into the locker rooms.

An Aminata Johnson jumper in the paint at the seven-minute mark of the third marked the first basket of the half for the Braves. N.C. State put together a 6-0 scoring surge to extend their lead out to 46-10 halfway through the period. Kelci Adams drained a trey with 37 seconds remaining in the frame, but the Wolfpack shot better than 47 percent and held a 53-21 advantage heading into the final stanza.

Sharp-shooting NC State scored the first 17 points of the fourth quarter before Courtney Smith got to the free throw line with two minutes remaining. The hosts shot a game-high 52.4 percent from the field during the stanza to help fuel the outcome.

Braves newcomer Kalaya Hall scored a team-high seven points on 3-for-9 shooting. Kelci Adams added six points on a 2-for-8 clip from the 3-point line. Aminata Johnson pulled down a team-best four rebounds, while Courtney Smith registered a team-best three steals.

N.C. State tallied 60 rebounds, 22 of which were on the offensive glass, compared to the seven offensive boards from UNC Pembroke.The Black & Gold forced 16 Wolfpack turnovers and converted those into seven points. The hosts held a 32-6 advantage with points in the paint.

The Braves will officially lift the lid on the 2022-23 schedule when they play in the two day Conference Challenge set to begin on November 11. UNCP will play Coker at 5 p.m. on the opening day inside Cuddy Arena on Wingate’s campus.