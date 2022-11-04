Rowland native Salena Johnson signed Wednesday to play college softball at Southeastern Community College. Johnson is currently a senior at Dillon Christian School and has played both softball and volleyball in high school. Johnson said everyone at Southeastern “made me feel comfortable and at eases” and she knew immediately upon visiting that the school was “where I wanted to extend my softball experience.” Johnson plays softball year-round and is known as a leader on the field for the teams on which she plays.