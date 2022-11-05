Bulldogs struggle in all 3 facets, lose in 1st round

Greene Central’s Jamari Coppage (3) gets around the end on an 81-yard touchdown run during Friday’s game against St. Pauls in Snow Hill.

SNOW HILL — The St. Pauls football team struggled in all three facets of the game Friday — struggling to run the ball on offense, allowing two 100-yard rushers defensively, and giving up three long and pivotal kick returns.

The result was a 40-8 loss at Greene Central in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2A state playoffs.

“I’ve struggled getting our guys motivated the last couple weeks. I feel like this is all on me,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “I don’t know what the real problem is. I want to cry because there’s so many good guys walking out the door. … I felt like we were ready to play, but obviously not, so I don’t know what to put my finger on. I guess that’s what makes us better coaches — I’ve got to get back to the drawing board.”

Greene Central (10-1), the No. 13 seed in the 2A East Region, started both halves with a special-teams flourish. The Rams scored the game’s first touchdown after Jamari Coppage returned a deflected punt to the Bulldogs’ 4-yard line and Justice Debro scored on the next play for a 6-0 lead; the two-point try failed.

Then, with Greene Central leading 20-0 to start the second half, the Rams’ Jonathon Willis ran back two kickoffs in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the third quarter, taking a 34-8 lead. No. 20 St. Pauls (6-4) never got any closer.

“We’re going to have to get back to ‘Beamerball’ and focusing on special teams,” Setzer said. “I’d say the last half of the season we really paid the price with special teams. I can guarantee you right now that Monday, if God blesses me to be there, that’ll be one of the things on the board for us to fix.”

Offensively, St. Pauls running back Kemarion Baldwin left the game with the reaggravation of a nagging ankle injury after just four carries in the first quarter and did not play another snap. The senior finishes his high school career with 5,657 rushing yards, a Robeson County record, and 78 touchdowns.

“K.B.’s been hurt now going on about seven weeks,” Setzer said. “It’s one thing to hide a guy like that, that you want to juggle. He’s got a great future, so what’s the right thing to do, what’s the wrong thing to do. … It’s one of those ankle injuries where it feels like he rolls it every week.

“But I’m extremely proud; 20 years being around this program, I can honestly say he’s the best Bulldog ever, since I’ve been here. I’m really appreciative of everything he’s given to this program, and it’s my job now to find the next K.B.”

Without Baldwin for the majority of the game, and with second-string back Yoshua McBryde also injured, the Bulldogs struggled to 62 rushing yards.

“One thing tonight that we know is going to have to happen is getting in the weight room,” Setzer said. “We are a program that has standards, and we cannot allow our standards to go lower. Tonight showed you can’t just plan on (Baldwin); we’ve got to find other players who can play.”

Defensively, the Bulldogs allowed two Rams to run for 100 yards; Debro, returning from injury, rushed for 106 yards on 19 carries with three touchdowns, while Jamari Coppage ran for 101 yards and one touchdown on just four carries.

Greene Central ultimately outgained St. Pauls 261-233, with Theophilus Setzer throwing for 171 yards in the loss for St. Pauls. But the special teams scores, and the field position battle, made an immense difference favoring the Rams.

After Debro rushed for Greene Central’s first score of the night, the Rams added two points on the second successive St. Pauls drive when Willis made a tackle in the end zone for a safety, making it 8-0 with 2:27 left in the first quarter. Debro scored on a 16-yard run on the resulting Rams drive on the first play of the second quarter, taking a 14-0 lead.

St. Pauls drove nearly the length of the field to the Rams’ 2-yard line late in the half, but the drive resulted in a turnover on downs. Coppage then ran for an 81-yard score with 1:15 left in the half for a 20-0 advantage.

“At halftime I was kind of happy it was 20-0, because we had bad field position, we had a blocked punt taken back (inside the 5), things like that,” Setzer said. “I told them, guys, as bad as it was, it really wasn’t as bad, it could’ve been worse. … All facets of the game we suffered, and it makes room for a heck of a comeback and a heck of an improvement.”

After Willis ran back the second half’s opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, St. Pauls scored its lone points of the night on its next possession, a 70-yard drive culminating in a Quintell McNeill 5-yard scoring run. Theophilus Setzer ran in the two-point conversion to make it 28-8, but Willis ran back the ensuing kickoff from 70 yards to take a 34-8 lead with 8:30 left in the third.

St. Pauls’ next three drives ended in two punts and a turnover downs near midfield, and Greene Central provided the exclamation point with a 16-yard touchdown run by Coppage to take a 40-8 lead with 9:36 to play. The Bulldogs did string together a drive to the Rams’ 5-yard line on their following possession, but turned the ball over on downs.

Greene Central will travel to Nash Central in the second round next week.

The Bulldogs’ season ended with a far earlier exit than the last two seasons after a run to the 2AA state championship game in the spring 2021 season and the fourth round last fall.

“I think as Bulldogs, we underachieved this year,” Setzer said. “I’m extremely proud of what we did this year, six wins, but we feel as a staff that as a football team we did not complete our goals. We plan on winning each game, but we don’t feel like we met our standards this year. Meeting your standards is all on the head coach, so I have to get back to the drawing board and we have to find a way to get back to our standard.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.