SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Home-standing Notre Dame (Ohio) limited the visiting UNC Pembroke football team to just 56 offensive yards in the opening half on the way to staking claim to a three-score lead at the intermission, and the Falcons clinched at least a share of the 2022 Mountain East Conference crown with a 27-0 victory over the Braves on Saturday.

The result marked the second consecutive road loss for the Braves (5-5, 5-4 MEC) who closed out the road portion of their regular season schedule with a 1-5 mark away from Pembroke. It was the fourth-straight victory for Notre Dame (8-2, 8-1) who moved to 5-0 at home this season, while also clinching at least a share of the Mountain East Conference championship as well.

Notre Dame put its first points on the scoreboard midway through the first quarter when it registered a five-play, 67-yard drive that milked less than two minutes off of the clock. Chris Brimm completed all three of his pass attempts for 50 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown strike to Jeremy Hamilton for a 7-0 lead.

The Falcons added points to their lead with their opening possession of the second quarter, using four straight rushes to move inside UNCP’s 25-yard line. The Braves would hold steady after that, however, as the hosts were forced to settle for a 40-yard field goal from Cameron Shirkey, making it 10-0.

Notre Dame began its ensuing possession in visitor territory, and Chris Brimm engineered a modest nine-play, 33-yard drive that was punctuated with another field goal from Cameron Shirkey, this time a 31-yarder to take a 13-0 advantage, which remained the score until halftime. B.J. Tobe’s 6-yard tackle for loss midway through the possession proved to be key.

An interception set the Falcons up at UNCP’s 15-yard line early in the third quarter, and the hosts scratched the scoreboard again two plays later. A 3-yard run by Idis Lawrence on first down preceded a 12-yard touchdown pass from Chris Brimm to Jeremy Hamilton, making it a 20-0 game.

Notre Dame bridged the third and fourth quarters with a five-play, 72-yard touchdown drive that was keyed by a pair of long plays, as well as an untimely unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by the Braves. Chris Brimm eventually closed out the drive with a 16-yard scoring pass to Reece Perkins, capping the scoring at 27-0.

Braves redshirt sophomore Jai’Veon Smalls caught a career-high six passes for 65 yards to lead UNCP’s offensive effort on Saturday.

Redshirt freshman Evan VanMeter and newcomer Elias Alston both led Code Black with seven tackles (four solo) apiece, while redshirt junior Sean Hill and newcomer Kinstin Reaves both registered sacks against the Falcons.

The Braves limited Notre Dame’s offense to a paltry 1-for-12 clip on third-down conversions on Saturday. It is the fewest third down conversions allowed by UNCP since limiting Elizabeth City State to a 1-for-13 clip Sept. 8, 2018.

Saturday’s contest put the cap on the road portion of the regular season schedule for the Braves. UNCP finished the regular season with a 1-5 mark away from Pembroke.

UNCP will close out their 2022 schedule on Nov. 12 when they suit up to take on Mountain East Conference foe Concord (8-2, 7-2 MEC) as part of American Indian Heritage Day at Grace P. Johnson Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.