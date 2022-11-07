UNCP soccer wins back-to-back CC tourney titles

UNC Pembroke’s Anna Grossheim celebrates after scoring her second goal of the match during Sunday’s Conference Carolinas Tournament championship game against North Greenville in Browns Summit.

BROWNS SUMMIT — It may not be usual for a conference commissioner to approach the tournament MVP during a championship celebration simply to show her a tweet. But it’s not usual for said MVP to make a 45-yard shot in a conference tournament championship game, either.

The tweet, shown to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke junior midfielder Anna Grossheim by Conference Carolinas Commissioner Chris Colvin, was from ESPNW, an ESPN account devoted to women’s sports, with video of Grossheim’s epic goal from an hour and a half before.

“That free kick from like 45, 50 yards out, on ESPN now and stuff — I’m like, holy crap, it went viral,” Grossheim said. “I was like, that’s really cool. The support from not only the conference and the team, but everybody, that’s really cool.”

Grossheim’s goal was the highlight-reel moment as the Braves completed a broader accomplishment Sunday, beating North Greenville 3-1 in the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship game to earn the program’s second straight league title.

“I’ve said all along, no disrespect to any of our opponents in Conference Carolinas, but we are the reigning champions so the championship comes through us,” said Lars Andersson, in his 22nd season as Braves head coach. “You want the trophy, come take it, because we have it — and now we have two.”

The third-seeded Braves (16-2-2, 10-1-1 CC) won their third conference tournament championship overall, with a 2017 Peach Belt Conference title in addition to both 2021 and 2022 in Conference Carolinas. The championship earns UNCP an automatic bid into the NCAA Division II Tournament, the program’s sixth appearance.

Grossheim’s long-shot goal — literally and figuratively — came in the 12th minute when she lined up for a free kick from just inside midfield, kicked the ball towards the goal and past the Crusaders defense, and into the top-left corner for the game’s first score.

“Coach said aim high, so I just kicked it as hard as I could and I wanted to put it on frame so that hopefully it could redirect, but it ended up going in the back of the net,” Grossheim said. “Can’t really complain about that one.”

After the Braves held a 1-0 halftime lead, Grossheim made the team’s second goal 89 seconds into the second half, creating some separation with a 2-0 lead.

“Mercy (Bell) laid off a pass back and I was able to take a couple touches around the defenders, and it wasn’t the greatest shot in the world but it went in, so you can’t really complain,” Grossheim said.

North Greenville (13-4-1, 11-1 CC), which was the Conference Carolinas regular-season champion and the tournament’s top seed and defeated UNCP 1-0 in an Oct. 14 regular-season meeting, scored in the 52nd minute on an Aubrey Kramer header off a corner kick, cutting the Braves’ lead to 2-1. UNCP, which outshot the Crusaders 29-18, scored in the 72nd minute on an own goal by North Greenville, adding back the padding and ultimately establishing the final 3-1 margin.

A two-goal margin — even one which was a one-goal lead for a 20-minute portion of the second half — was a far more comfortable victory for the Braves than in their previous two tournament games to reach the final. It began with the Oct. 29 quarterfinal game against Emmanuel, which the Braves trailed 1-0 in the final minute before a late equalizer and an eventual penalty-kicks victory.

“If you watch the end of the game, they clear the ball with 55 seconds left. The game’s over with,” Andersson said. “And instead Kennedy (Rucker) sprints down, takes the ball first touch, whips it up the field, Zion (Sellers) settles it, plays a perfectly weighted ball into Ashleigh (Harris), who basically dices up three players and buries it. The game was over in essence, if you know soccer, if you know sports, but our body language and attitude said it’s not over, and I think those kinds of experiences and the culture that we have on this team.

“It would’ve ended our season. We were 41 seconds away from washing our gear and putting it away and doing individual meetings, and instead we find ourselves the champion.”

Friday’s semifinal match against Mount Olive — a rematch of the 2021 championship game won by the Braves — required overtime before the Braves earned a 4-2 win.

The Braves were able to get through the two nailbiters to reach the final, then beat the top seed to repeat as champions, by leaning on the experience from the 2021 title run.

“You have kids out there that say ‘I know when it gets tough, we can still come through. We have championship experience, we’re a championship-caliber team,’” Andersson said. “So do I think that was a piece of the puzzle? Absolutely.”

Some new faces also greatly contributed, including a two-goal game from Mercy Bell in the semifinals. Bell and fellow freshman Eugenie Amidou were both named to the All-Tournament team, alongside senior Rucker, sophomore Ilaya Bigford and Grossheim, the MVP.

“The veteran leadership on the team really helped propel our team forward and prepare us for what was to come,” Grossheim said. “We’ve all been here, we’ve done that, we knew what to expect and we kind of helped the freshmen along the way in their adjustment period. They all played fantastic.”

Grossheim’s two goals Sunday were part of a 14-goal total for the season, along with 11 assists. Her tournament MVP comes after she was previously named Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Year.

“Whether it’s going well or going poorly, knowing that you left it all out on the field is the most important thing,” Grossheim said. “I would give the world for these girls. They put in their blood, sweat and tears, every single practice, every single game, preseason, offseason, over the summer. I owe it to them to give it everything I have every time I step out on the field, and I do it for them, and it’s something I love to do.”

“Anna brings so much to the table,” Andersson said. “She’s incredibly fit, she’s incredibly committed, she’s very fast. She’s a great leader, she’s one of our team captains, along with Zion Sellers. And she’s become a deft goal scorer. … She was a (second team) All-America last year; I’m not picking the All-America team, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a better midfielder in Division II women’s soccer.”

With another conference title under their belts, the Braves now turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament. UNCP earned a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Southeast Regional and will face No. 3 Flagler either Thursday or Friday at Catawba. The two teams also met in the first round of last year’s tournament, when Flagler won 2-1.

“I made it simple to the team: all seven of the teams that are going to make it are good enough to beat you, but you are good enough to beat each and every one of them,” Andersson said. “Now it’s a matter of who wants it more. It’s exhausting, and as coaches we go on 4 1/2 hours of sleep and two liters of coffee every day, but it’s worth it when you go through and win game after game and the excitement just continues to build. It’s not about me, it’s about their experience, and I want them to have that.”

The Braves hope the mentality that’s carried them through the conference tournament can help them continue winning games.

“Take it one game at a time,” Grossheim said. “That’s how our mindset was for (the conference) tournament — and it worked out well for us.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.