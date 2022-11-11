PEMBROKE — As The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s football team plays its season finale Saturday, the result will be one win or one loss. But in a one sense, that one win or one loss will determine an outcome and perception for the entire season.

The Braves, who enter Saturday at 5-5 overall and 5-4 in the Mountain East Conference, will either finish at 6-5 or 5-6 — with a winning or losing record — based on whether or not they outscore Concord when the Mountain Lions visit for a 4 p.m. kickoff at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.

“It’s a huge deal to go 6-5 or 5-6, and it’s what we’ve talked about as a team for sure,” UNCP head coach Shane Richardson said. “They know what’s at stake, and it would be a very big deal to, not only have a winning record to end the season, but it’s the momentum going into the offseason.”

Saturday’s contest will be the final game in the collegiate careers for the Braves senior class, headlined by quarterback Josh Jones (1,844 passing yards, 10 touchdowns this season), tight end Faheem Diaab (264 receiving yards, two touchdowns) and kicker Alex Alvarado (seven field goals). Over their five seasons on campus — the normal four plus an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the class has been part of 19 Braves wins, and can finish with back-to-back winning seasons with a win Saturday.

“They’ve battled through COVID, they’ve battled through a lot of stuff, and the guys that have been able to stick it out, I’m really proud of them because they’ve had some tough moments and probably some tough seasons that they’ve dealt with. … They know that they’ve got to empty the tank, they won’t get another opportunity to put on a college jersey and uniform.”

Concord (8-2, 7-2 MEC) enters Saturday with a chance to share a MEC championship with Notre Dame (Ohio) if they beat UNC Pembroke and Notre Dame loses to Alderson Broaddus. The Mountain Lions have won two straight games and four of their last five, including last week’s 50-13 win over Alderson Broaddus.

Concord averages 37.7 points per game this season, the 13th most nationally in NCAA Division II, and has scored 38 points or more in five straight games. The Mountain Lions’ offense is led by senior quarterback Jack Mangel, who leads all of Division II in passing yards (3,296) and passing touchdowns (35), and junior wide receiver Jarod Bowie, who is also a national leader in receiving yards (1,561) and receiving touchdowns (17).

Not to be outdone by the passing game, junior Thurlow Wilkins has rushed for 1,038 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

“They put up really gaudy numbers, in a positive way; they’re a high-numbered offense,” Richardson said. “We’ve got to be extremely sound, we’ve got to be aware of all the guys, and it’s a great challenge for us.”

While the offensive numbers are eye-popping, the Concord defense has been gettable at times this season, allowing 27.9 points and 386.1 yards per game. Graduate linebacker Jack Maust (108 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss), senior defensive back Marcellus Saint (56 tackles, three interceptions) and graduate defensive lineman Dajor Davenport (7.5 sacks) are among the Mountain Lions’ defensive leaders.

They face a UNCP offense that was shut out in last week’s loss at Notre Dame and will look to rebound in its final appearance of the fall.

“Zero has been a big number that we’ve been preaching and showing our guys on offense, and they understand how unacceptable that is,” Richardson said. “We’ve not been consistent with it all year long, and we’ve got to put one consistent game together here down the stretch and be able to end it the right way.”

The all-time series between the programs is tied 4-4; UNCP lost 28-25 in last year’s game in Athens, West Virginia, the first meeting as conference foes.

