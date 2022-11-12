Fairmont Golf Club news

Tony Mackey, Roy Thompson, Dylan Thompson and Scat Scaturro were the winners in the Camp4Heros Benefit Tournament. Chad Atkinson, Don Atkinson, Brian Haymore and Trey Elam came in second place. The second flight was won by Rick Baxley, Donald Arnette, Clifton Rich and Cindi Turner.

James Smith and Tommy Lowry were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Roy Williamson and Mike Graham. The second flight was won by Rick Baxley and Clifton Rich with Jimmy Dyson and JT Powers coming in second place. Robert Deese and Boyce Maynor were the third-flight winners followed by Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly. Bob Antone, Daryl McGiver, JT Powers and Roy Williamson were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Joey Todd with a 65, Dennis Andrews 70, Mitch Grier 70, Eddie Williams 71, Tommy Lowry 71, Jimmy Green 71, James Barron 72, John Stanley 74, Butch Lennon 75, Chris Barfield 75, Richard Coleman 76, Mark Madden 76, Tommy Davis 76, J.B. Lowry 76, J.T. Powers 76, Cal Hunt 76, Rory McKeithan 76 and Billy Allen 76.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

