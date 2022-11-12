PEMBROKE — Shane Richardson stood on the field at Grace P. Johnson Stadium with a hoarse voice after a marathon game, and moisture in his eyes — not because of a heartbreaking defeat, but with pride in what he’d seen from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s football team over the frenetic four hours that preceded.

“I kind of got lost in the moments of being so proud of their energy and enthusiasm and competitive spirit, on the sideline and into every game, and they absolutely played their hearts out,” Richardson said. “They were fighting every play, and it was just great to see, and you kept trying to find an advantage, do something to get an edge, and it’s unfortunate for someone to lose a game like this.”

It was the Braves who lost, 58-56, after a five-overtime thriller against Concord in UNCP’s season finale Saturday.

UNCP (5-6, 5-5 Mountain East Conference) overcame a 41-26 fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime, and had trailed 21-3 in the second quarter before storming back to take a 23-21 lead just after halftime.

The Braves found success playing with their backs against the wall, scoring in must-score situations including two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and one while trailing in the second overtime and a successful two-point attempt in the fourth overtime.

“I was just proud of all three phases, just battling, battling, battling,” Richardson said. “Honestly, it’s unfortunate that you have to take one in the loss column, but that’s the way that a team should look like and that’s what I would emphasize, and that’s really what I felt the whole game there.”

After the teams couldn’t separate on the scoreboard for four overtime periods, Concord (9-2, 8-2 MEC) scored in the fifth overtime on a Thurlow Wilkins run; the Braves’ attempt was unsuccessful after an incomplete pass, sealing the outcome.

The teams alternated two-point conversion attempts, beginning with the third overtime. Both sides were unsuccessful scoring in that session; in the fourth overtime, Concord scored with a Mangel-to-Mack Simmons pass and the Braves matched with a pass from Jones to Trey Chavis.

In the first two overtime periods, with each team getting a possession from the opponent’s 25-yard line, both teams scored in each session. UNCP began with a 30-yard pass from Josh Jones to C.J. Davis in the first overtime, matched by a 3-yard Mangel run to make it 48-48. Concord got the ball first in the second overtime and scored on a 1-yard Thurlow Wilkins run, and the Mountain Lions’ required two-point try was intercepted by UNCP’s D’Andre Ferguson. UNCP answered when Jones found Davis again for a 34-yard pass on third-and-19; the two-point try failed.

UNCP forced overtime with a touchdown drive in the final moments of regulation. Trailing 41-33, the Braves started at their own 20-yard line with 2:07 to go, got into Mountain Lions territory with a 37-yard pass from Jones to Chavis, and got to the 1-yard line on a Jones pass to Davis. Jones scored on a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-goal, then connected with Davis on the game-tying two-point play with 26 seconds left.

“(That drive was) crazy; lots of things had to go right,” Richardson said. “Our offense, they had a good momentum to them tonight, and I felt like we could find a good rhythm, and we just needed everybody to execute and stay within their job and do what they’re supposed to do, and I felt like guys did that for the most part, and that’s what you see.”

Concord got into field goal range with the remaining regulation time, but a 51-yard attempt was blocked by the Braves’ Kinstin Reaves.

UNCP trailed 41-26 after Mangel ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 5:55 to go, but cut the lead to one possession with a Jones-to-Davis 3-yard touchdown pass with 3:50 left. The Braves forced a three-and-out by Concord to set up the game-tying drive.

Jones threw for 459 yards and three touchdowns, completing 35 of 48 passes in his final collegiate game. His 459-yard output is a UNCP single-game record for both passing yards and total offense.

“I’m so proud of him,” Richardson said. “He competed. You could feel it, you could feel his energy, all week, and even in the game and before the game, that he just wanted it. I couldn’t be more happy for him; a guy that has stayed here and never wavered, just in terms of when times got tough, and it was awesome, it’s great to see him do that because he’s been a special player in this program.”

Davis caught 11 passes for 175 yards with three touchdowns, all career highs, registering the fourth-most receiving yards in a game in program history.

“He’s a very consistent player; he’s not a flashy player, but when the ball is thrown his way, he locked in on it and caught it,” Richardson said. “He ran his routes hard. I’m really proud of him because he’s such a great kid, and he’s a steady and consistent player in the program, and it was great to see him benefit from some of that tonight.”

Chavis also caught eight passes for 123 yards for the Braves.

Mangel and Jarod Bowie, who have menaced opposing defenses all season for Concord, continued to do so Saturday. Mangel, the national leader in NCAA Division II in passing yards and touchdown passes, threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns, reaching 39 touchdowns for the season; Bowie, the national leader in receiving yards and touchdown catches, had eight receptions for 212 yards and one touchdown, his 18th.

Thurlow Wilkins ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns for the Mountain Lions.

The game’s starting sequence was nearly as wild as its finish, with Concord’s Kris Copeland running the opening kickoff back to the UNCP 20-yard line, then Mangel being intercepted by the Braves’ Marcus Davis on the first play from scrimmage. The Mountain Lions scored on their next three drives — with touchdown passes to Copeland and Bowie, from Mangel, and a Wilkins run — for a 21-3 lead with 8:18 left in the half; UNCP’s opening score came on a 22-yard Alex Alvarado field goal.

The Braves regained the momentum in the closing minutes of the first half, scoring on a 1-yard Jones run and a 2-yard Zechariah Adams-Duckson run before Alvarado made a 42-yard field goal as the half expired to make it a 21-20 game at the break.

Alvarado — who was 4-for-4 on field goals in his final collegiate game — then converted on a 29-yarder to give the Braves a 23-21 lead with 9:07 left in the third.

“Guys really locked in, and they wanted to fight, they wanted to win,” Richardson said of his team’s comeback. “The desire to win was there tonight and that’s what we saw in terms of how we continued to respond.”

Concord answered with third-quarter touchdown passes from Mangel to both Simmons and Solomon Butler — sandwiching Alvarado’s fourth field goal, from 31 yards — to take a 34-26 lead; the Mountain Lions’ extra-point kick on Butler’s touchdown was missed, keeping the lead at one possession, and they missed a 38-yard field goal attempt to extend the lead with 9:37 left, ultimately going up 41-26 with Mangel’s touchdown run on the next possession.

UNCP was seeking to finish the season with a winning record and an undefeated mark at home; the Braves now end their season off of consecutive losses, including last week’s 27-0 defeat at Notre Dame (Ohio). The losing season is the program’s first since 2019, but its fourth in the last six seasons.

“Of course you want to win more games; at the end of the day that’s what you need to do, and what you want to do, that’s why you play the game, that’s the desire,” Richardson said. “They always say you remember the first and you remember the last; this one being the last it will really stick with me, and it’s a positive memory, it’ll be a positive theme as they take it with them in the offseason.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.