Coach has been with program since its ‘07 debut

PEMBROKE — When The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team takes the field for its season opener next fall, it will do so without Shane Richardson on its coaching staff for the first time in program history.

Richardson will not return as the Braves head football coach, athletic department officials announced Sunday, after his expiring contract was not renewed. He has been UNCP’s head coach since the 2014 season, and has been a part of the coaching staff continuously since before the program’s first season in 2007, serving as defensive coordinator from the Braves’ debut through the 2013 campaign.

“Coach Rich and I talked at points this week and kind of discussed the path forward, so it’s recent,” UNCP athletic director Dick Christy said. “He’s such a high-integrity guy; it’s been gut-wrenching, because I consider him a friend, and it’s been unbelievable how professional he is and making sure the kids want to have a good senior day, and that we handled today with class and they were put on good footing.

Richardson said he was informed of the decision about a week ago, and chose to finish out the season, which was completed Saturday. The Braves were 39-50 during Richardson’s nine seasons as head coach.

“Nobody expected and wanted to win worse than I did, and it’s an obvious concept with productivity,” Richardson said. “I wanted to get over the hump just as much as anybody else did, and we all know that college football is an extremely competitive industry, and my frustration mounts with us not being able to win more as well.”

Richardson’s best season was in 2016, when the Braves were 10-2, setting a school record for wins in a season, and earned a victory over Valdosta State in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. The Braves struggled in the years immediately following, with two-win campaigns in 2017-18, and did not have another winning season until 2021; the team was 5-6 this fall after Saturday’s 58-56 five-overtime loss to Concord.

Under the 44-year-old Richardson’s leadership, the Braves have ranked in the top 40 nationally in NCAA Division II in total defense five times in the last 12 years, and the 2008 team which was ranked in the top 10 in nine different statistical categories. Richardson has coached five defensive players who were named All-Americans.

As Richardson led his players and coaching staffs in Pembroke, he says he also learned immensely from them.

“For as much as I pride myself in being a coach and a teacher, this experience has really been a great teacher and coach to me. I’ve been able to reap the benefits from a lot of lessons from the coaches that I’ve worked with and the players that have come through the program,” Richardson said. “It’s taught me so much, about me as a coach and me as an individual. While I don’t get the choice to come back here and be a head coach, I do get the choice to be thankful as I move on, and that does kind of sum up the way I feel and the way I’m moving forward.”

During Richardson’s tenure as head coach, the Braves transitioned from being one of the last remaining independents in NCAA Division II into a scheduling alliance with the South Atlantic Conference, then to associate membership in the Mountain East Conference for the last three seasons, with a 13-11 mark in conference play during that span.

“His resilience, his tenacity, his ability to get the most out of what we had, I think it just shows through in his personality,” Christy said. “Getting into the Mountain East, in large part it was the way our team conducts themselves and being first class, and I think if we didn’t have as good a reputation as we’ve had under his leadership, it would’ve been harder for them to accept a team that was out of their footprint. I give him a lot of that credit.”

Efforts led by Richardson highlighting the local community, including its Lumbee Tribe heritage, in uniform and helmet design were recognized by ESPN; he helped to launch the American Indian Heritage football game held in November each season.

“I think some of the things I’m probably most proud of, people can’t necessarily see and you can’t measure it by numbers,” Richardson said. “My desire was to win; my purpose was to impact. The impact that I’ve hopefully made, that will hopefully resound five, 10, 20 years down the road in people.”

In a notoriously nomadic profession, Richardson will now be on the move for the first time since the mid-2000s as he seeks a new opportunity.

“I’ve been here for 17 years, and nine years as the head coach, and in this day in age it’s extremely rare to be able to have that type of stability,” Richardson said. “It’s been a huge deal for me in my career, and being able to learn in the coaching world, and also for my family it’s been wonderful, just being able to be ingrained more in the community. We’ve settled into where this has been home for the last 17 years, and it’s been good.”

UNCP will immediately begin a national search for Richardson’s replacement; Billy Lindquist, who was offensive coordinator during the 2022 season, will serve as interim head coach during the transition. The job will be posted at https://jobs.uncp.edu for interested applicants; a master’s degree is required.

“We want somebody who’s going to be all-in on UNCP,” Christy said. “I feel like we’ve got an unbelievable nucleus here; we’ve got a great facility, a great fan base, we have a great culture, and we’ve been able, under Shane’s leadership, to chip away and get the resources where it’s extremely competitive nationally now. I feel like we’re in a good spot and we’ve got to find somebody that’s going to be as serious about us as we are.”

