Title comes 3 years removed from 49-match conference losing streak

UNC Pembroke volleyball coach Carly Wehling, right, hugs athletic director Dick Christy after the Braves won the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship by defeating Emmanuel Sunday at the English E. Jones Center.

PEMBROKE — From 2015 to 2019, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s volleyball team played a 49-game stretch of conference games without a single victory.

The Braves not only won a conference game Sunday — they won a conference championship.

UNCP beat Emmanuel 3-1 in the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship game, earning the first conference-tournament title in program history.

“It feels amazing,” senior outside hitter Shannon Skryd said. “This is my fifth year; we only won like 12 games my freshman year and not one conference one. After being here for so long and finally getting the job done, it feels so good.”

A turnaround which began under former head coach Ellen McGill and has accelerated the last two seasons under head coach Carly Wehling culminated with Sunday’s victory, which came on the Braves’ home court as the program hosted the conference tournament.

“It’s just the beginning,” Wehling said. “These girls bought in right when I got here; 100% effort, they worked hard, and I couldn’t be more thankful for that. I was absolutely blessed with this group that came in and just bought into what I wanted the program to be, what I envisioned it to be, and to foresee it in year two is amazing.”

The Braves’ senior class has been through the entire rebound, from winless to champion, and — perhaps fittingly — it was one of them who made the match-clinching play as Skryd made her 14th kill of the day, off the assist of fellow senior Morgan Gibbs.

“It’s literally indescribable,” Skryd said. “That was the highest I felt I jumped that game, the hardest swing that I had that game. It was just like, as soon as Morgan sent me the ball I knew I was going to get a kill. It was just unreal, honestly, it was amazing.”

Both teams entered the championship match as No. 1 seeds after each won its division in the regular season. UNCP (21-13) won the first two sets to lead 2-0, and lost a close third set, 25-23, after it had led 17-14. But the Braves remained steady even as Emmanuel (24-8) appeared to regain the momentum, and responded in the fourth set.

“We had a lot of ups and downs, but the whole team kept a positive mindset and that’s how we did it,” said junior outside hitter Vanja Przulj, who was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after a 19-kill, 16-dig performance in Sunday’s final.

“I think we were just overthinking our shots a little bit, trying to get those last couple of points to win the game, but going in the fourth set, being able to relax a little bit and really reflect on what we did the first two, and really bring that back around and maintain where we were in those first two,” Wehling said.

UNCP took a 16-8 fourth-set lead; the Lions closed to 17-16 after an 8-1 run, but the Braves responded with their own run of 8-2 to win the set 25-18 and begin the celebration.

That scene was made all the more special for the Braves as it came on their home campus, with some of the student section even pouring onto the floor to celebrate and shooting confetti onto the team’s dogpile.

“For our fans to be here, for our community to come out and for us to kind of put Pembroke on the map here — volleyball hasn’t always been great and they’ve worked really hard to turn that around,” Wehling said. “It’s just a great feeling, to be able to do it in front of your home crowd and have that support. The fans have been great all year, so thanks to them too.”

Sunday’s celebration looked unlikely about 18 hours earlier, when UNCP was down 2-1 to North Greenville in Saturday’s semifinal match and trailed the fourth set 13-10. But the Braves came back to win that set, won the decisive fifth, then won three more Sunday to become champions.

“Whenever we were down, I felt like we all were just back to it, relaxed,” senior middle blocker Brianna Warren said. “We were able to tell each other which shots were open, and just not make as many errors. We beat ourselves most times, so just getting the ball on the court just really helped us.”

Alongside the MVP Przulj, Skryd and Warren earned All-Tournament honors.

The Braves led the first set 16-13 before creating separation with a four-point spurt, featuring kills from Skryd and Gibbs and an ace by Hope Turbyfill, to take a 20-13 lead; they won the set 25-20. UNCP hit a remarkable .577 at the net in the first set.

Similarly, in the second set UNCP led 12-11 before a 6-1 run, with two Skryd kills within it, made it 18-12 and the Braves kept no less than a three-point lead the rest of the set en route to another 25-20 win.

Gibbs had 41 assists, Katie Pressley had 26 digs and Turbyfill had three digs for UNCP. Emily Hanson had 19 kills and Gabrielle McGlamery had 36 assists for Emmanuel.

The program’s first conference-tournament championship is its third conference championship overall; the Braves won regular-season titles in 1991 in Conference Carolinas and 1993 in the Peach Belt Conference.

By winning the tournament, UNCP will earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Division II Tournament, which begins Thursday, the program’s first NCAA bid. The Braves were given a No. 7 seed and will face Augusta, the No. 2 seed, at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Southeast Regional, hosted by top-seeded Wingate. Augusta beat the Braves in a five-set thriller on Oct. 18.

Competing in the NCAA Tournament will be the perfect culmination for the Braves seniors who have helped turn the program around.

“(I’m) grateful,” Warren said. “From the get go, five years ago, we hadn’t won one conference game, so to know that we get to go play in the regionals is amazing, because it just shows how much we’ve put into this program. And we didn’t find the cheap way out by just transferring, we wanted to make this program better, so that really is something special.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.