FAIRMONT — The gymnasium at Fairmont High School will be dedicated to Michael Baker in a ceremony Saturday evening.

The event will be held at 5 p.m. inside the to-be-named Michael D. Baker Gymnasium. It is open to the public.

Baker is currently the school’s athletic director and head volleyball coach, and also teaches science. He has also coached basketball, and has served in various capacities at the school for several decades.

Baker is a 1977 Fairmont High School alumnus.