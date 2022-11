ST. PAULS — Tryouts for the 910 Outlaws AAU football team will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 in St. Pauls.

Tryouts for the 14-U team, for ages 13-14, will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and tryouts for the 7v7 team, for ages 15-18, will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both tryouts will be held at 625 East Blue Street in St. Pauls.

The team is coached by Tayshaun Murphy and Demekyo Maxwell.

For more information, contact Murphy at 910-734-0878.