St. Pauls’ Jakieya Thompson (10) follows through on a shot as East Bladen’s Maegan Burney (21) and Alexus Mitchell (10) defend during a March 1 fourth-round 2A state playoff game in St. Pauls. Thompson, the 2021 Robeson County Player of the Year, has signed to North Carolina A&T ahead of her senior season with the Lady Bulldogs.

Last season left every girls basketball program in Robeson County with something to build from. One program made a regional final appearance, another entered the playoffs undefeated, a third got further in the postseason than it had in 15 years. The other two showed improvement from the year before and return cores capable of continuing that growth.

With the season set to begin Friday, here’s a look at where each program stands entering the season, listed alphabetically.

Fairmont Golden Tornadoes

After its first second-round playoff appearance since 2007, Fairmont boasts a roster on which every single player has varsity experience, and looks to continue the improvement shown in each season since Marcus Thompson became head coach in 2019.

“I think we’re going to be pretty good,” Thompson said. “We’ve still got a lot of things to work on, but I think the biggest takeaway is a lot of good energy in practice, and the girls are extremely selfless.”

Senior forward Amyrikal Vaught (10.0 points, 12.1 rebounds per game last season) and guard Paris Bethea, who missed last season due to injury, are key leaders for the Golden Tornadoes (16-10 overall, 8-4 in Southeastern Athletic Conference last season), who also add Lumberton transfer forward Sydney Jacobs (6.4 points, 2.3 rebounds), who Thompson expects to play on the perimeter more than she has in the past.

“It makes it a lot easier to coach,” Thompson said. “Paris, Syd and Amyrikal, all three of them played like seniors and it could be scary when the 2025 class jumps in and plays as well.”

That sophomore class includes twin guards Miah Smith (5.9 points, 6.6 rebounds) and Niah Smith (4.5 points, 1.9 steals), guard/forward Zariah Locklear (3.4 points, 6.2 rebounds) and posts Taniya Simms (2.5 points, 5.6 rebounds). Junior Myasia Simms (2.1 points. 4.3 rebounds) will also contribute.

Thompson says his players aren’t just a year older, but each have legitimately improved.

The Golden Tornadoes host Lumberton Friday.

Lumberton Pirates

After a rare season with no seniors on the roster, Lumberton (8-15, 5-10 United-8 Conference) will be an experienced bunch as nearly that whole team returns this season.

“We’ve got six seniors this year, so our attitudes, energy, effort — it’s been a solid two weeks (of practice),” Pirates coach Ivy Johnson said. “The experience we bring back, I’ve already seen the leadership from everybody stepping up, and told them that the expectations have risen as they get older and they’re all on board.”

Guard/forward Carly Hammonds (11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists) and guards La’Kayia Hunt (8.5 points, 3.0 assists) and Aydan Bullard (4.8 points, 5.0 rebounds) highlight that senior class.

“One thing that we take pride in here is building from the people we have, and the roots we’re growing here to build for the future,” Johnson said. “This is a great group of seniors to lead that growth.”

Sophomore guard Gabby Locklear (8.3 points, 2.5 assists) should also step into a bigger role this season; she’s a more comfortable and fluid player leading up to the season, Johnson said.

Team goals to finish in the top half of the conference and make the state playoffs begin with how the Pirates carry themselves now, Johnson said; Lumberton plays Friday at Fairmont.

“The goals for this team are, we started really with just our controllables, making sure that we bring attitude, energy, effort every day,” Johnson said.

Purnell Swett Rams

After starting 25-0 last season, what will Purnell Swett (25-1, 14-0 United-8) do for an encore?

Head coach Kalen Eddings is changing his approach as well as the approach of his team.

“Everything is just kind of free flow and natural, conceptual, and the girls are kind of deciding what they want to do based on where they are on the court,” Eddings said, stating his practices are more “game-like” and his team will run very few set plays offensively.

Three established seniors return in guards Kylie Chavis (22.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 4.0 steals), a two-time Robeson County Player of the Year and UNC Wilmington signee, Natalie Evington (15.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 steals) and Nyla Mitchell (9.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 steals).

“Those three, they’re just ballers, they’re good basketball players,” Eddings said. “It’s been a blessing to lead and guide and help build on what they already have, and we just need them to be themselves.”

Junior guard Alexis Locklear and junior post Niyah Locklear will move into expanded roles, while Eddings expects “special” freshman guard Jayda Dial and junior guard Bri Brewington, a Dillon Christian transfer, to also be key contributors.

The Lady Rams’ goal entering the season isn’t subtle: they want to win a state championship. A tougher nonconference schedule, starting Friday at Richmond, is meant to help that cause.

“They’ve tasted the ‘what if’ somewhat,” Eddings said. “They’re ready to try to surpass what they did last year, which will be tough, but they’re excited.”

Red Springs Red Devils

The last time Tenisha McArthur was on the floor for Red Springs came in a state championship game loss as a senior player. Now, the alumnus will coach her first season with the Red Devils, beginning with their Nov. 22 opener at Douglas Byrd.

The 2003 Red Springs alumnus, in her first high school coaching position after playing collegiately at North Carolina A&T and Fayetteville State, says her team is preparing well for its first season under her leadership.

“We’ve been working hard every day,” McArthur said. “My model is teaching them and telling them to keep the energy and effort all the time, 100%, so we take practice seriously every day.”

The core of the Red Devils (8-18, 4-9 Southeastern) features senior guards Sydney Bell — who played for the team as a freshman, transferred away for the last two seasons and has returned — and Elora Oxendine (2.6 points, 3.4 rebounds) and sophomore post Monica Washington (6.5 points, 8.3 rebounds) and guards Rilee Sampson (1.9 points) and Nakira Hunt (2.2 points).

Underclassmen Alena Oxendine, Ava Jacobs, Aziyah Patterson and Adriannah Locklear are also potential contributors as the Red Devils look to continue the improvement shown last year.

“The goals are to, my first goal is to get my seniors into college if they want to go play college ball,” McArthur said. “The second goal is to try to do better than their season last year.”

St. Pauls Bulldogs

St. Pauls (27-2, 12-0 Southeastern) has been the county program with the most sustained success over the last three years with a 67-3 record, including a run to the 2A East Regional final last season. But coach Mike Moses is gone, with former assistant coach Jaymar Thompson now in the head job, as a new look Bulldogs prepare to open Nov. 25 at Terry Sanford.

“I’m used to giving advice, now I have to live through my own advice,” Thompson said. “You’re not looking up to the head coach, now you are the head coach. I’m excited, it’s a dream come true.”

The talented backcourt duo of senior Jakieya Thompson (15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 6.7 steals), who signed last week to North Carolina A&T, and junior Jashontae Harris (11.3 points, 3.7 steals) will provide the veteran leadership for the Bulldogs.

“Jakieya’s a natural leader, by example and vocally. That’s rare, but that’s good; she’s a teacher on the court,” Jaymar Thompson said. “Jashontae is not as vocal as Jakieya, but she leads by example.”

Senior forward AuNyah Teague (7.5 points, 4.8 rebounds) and senior guard Aniyah Easterling (2.3 points) are also part of what Jaymar Thompson calls “a really solid four” to lead his team. Junior Tyasia Baldwin, senior Julianna Bell and sophomore Jada McKinnon are also expected contributors in the frontcourt.

“We’ve got a mixture of experience and some youth,” Jaymar Thompson said. “We’re a work in progress, of course. It’s a different atmosphere, but I think it’s going to be alright.”

