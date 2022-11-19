Fairmont Golf Club news

The annual Collard Classic Tournament will be played on Sunday, Jan. 1 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Entry fee includes all golf fees, lunch, a meal after play, and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Lonail Locklear and Roy Williamson were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout, winning in a playoff over Tim Moore and Rick Rogers. Tim Moore and Rick Rogers were the closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Scott Benton with a 68, Mitch Grier 72, Bert Thomas 72, James Barron 72, Eddie Williams 72, Joey Todd 73, Butch Lennon 74, Greg Lane 74, Billy Allen 74, James Cox 74, Barry Leonard 75, Joe Marks 75, James Thompson 75, Tommy Davis 75, Clifton Rich 76, Randy Williamson 76, Chris Barfield 76, Tim Moore 76, Marcus White 76, Brook Gehrke 77, Lee Hunt 77, Bob Antone 77, and Mark Madden 77.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]