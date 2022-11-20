COLUMBUS, Ga. – The 10th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team canned a season-best 13 3-pointers and offset sub-30 percent field goal shooting with 21 offensive rebounds to key a 75-72 overtime victory at Columbus State on Saturday inside the Frank G. Lumpkin Center.

It was the 13th-straight road victory for the Braves (4-0) who finished the afternoon with 54.2 percent (13-for-24) perimeter shooting, as well as a 20-for-27 success rate from the free throw line. Columbus State (2-2) has now dropped two-straight contests, but Saturday’s setback marked the first loss in a home opener for the Cougars since the 2019-20 campaign.

UNCP came out of the gates with a hot hand and scored six of the game’s first seven points, but the Cougars swung the momentum with back-to-back 3-pointers and signaled what would be a back-and-forth opening half. The remainder of the stanza featured two tie scores and as many lead changes, but a 3-pointer from Javonte Waverly with 38 seconds left would eventually give the visitors a 32-28 advantage at the intermission.

Columbus State shot better than 45 percent from the field in the second half, but the Braves rattled off a 7-for-11 showing from the perimeter to keep themselves in front for most of the period. The Cougars put together an 11-3 run late in the game and eventually forged a 60-53 lead following a layup from Lederrius Jones at the 5:01 mark, but the Braves eventually went back out in front, 64-62, on Bradlee Haskell’s trey less than three minutes later. Haskell grabbed a key defensive rebound with 22 seconds left and hit a pair of free throws to give UNCP a 68-65 lead, but Daniel Melvin sent the game into overtime seconds later with a 3-pointer on the other end of the court.

Both teams managed just 1-for-5 field goal shooting in the extra period, but UNCP’s 5-for-6 clip from the free throw line provided the difference. The Cougars hit their only bucket in overtime to tie the game with 1:19 to play, but missed a pair of perimeter shots down the stretch, including a miss from Daniel Melvin with six seconds left. The Braves made good on three of their final four free throw attempts, including one from Nygell Verdier with four ticks remaining, to provide the final.

Sophomore Javonte Waverly keyed a career- and game-high 22 points with 7-of-10 shooting from the perimeter, and also added five rebounds and four assists. It was the most made 3-pointers by a UNCP player since Tyrell Kirk turned in seven 3-pointers in a win over Francis Marion on Jan. 29, 2020.

Sophomore Bradlee Haskell canned four 3-pointers and went 7-of-8 from the free throw line on the way to a career high 21 points, while also notching his first career double-double with 10 rebounds as well.

Newcomer Elijah Cobb pulled down a game-best 13 rebounds, and narrowly missed a double-double with nine points on 3-of-6 shooting and a 3-for-4 performance from the charity stripe.

UNCP has now captured 13-straight regular season road games dating back to last season. The last road loss for the program was an 82-72 decision at Emmanuel on Nov. 23, 2021.

The Black & Gold improved 10-2 in overtime contests since the start of the 2015-16 season, with Saturday’s tilt marking the second overtime game of the young season for the Braves. UNCP has now won three of its last four overtime decisions.

The Braves have now won six of the last eight matchups in the series with Columbus State, and improved to 5-16 all-time in the Frank G. Lumpkin Center with Saturday’s result. UNCP has now won three of the last four matchups with the Cougars in Columbus, Ga.

The Braves will be back in action again on Tuesday when they host St. Augustine’s (1-1) in a 6 p.m. matchup at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Get your tickets ahead of time by visiting UNCPBraves.com/Tickets.

Hot start keys Newberry win over Lady Braves

Home-standing Newberry scored the first 14 points of the afternoon to set the tone early, and held off a handful of comeback attempts by the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team in the second half to register a 68-64 victory over the Braves on Saturday in Eleazer Arena.

It was the third-straight road loss dating back to last season for the Braves (0-4) who will lift the lid on the Conference Carolinas portion of their 2022-23 regular season schedule on Tuesday at Mount Olive. It was the first win of the season for the Wolves (1-3) who have now won three-straight games in the series with UNCP.

Newberry canned four 3-pointers in the opening period — all in the first four minutes of action — to ultimately grab a 14-0 advantage at the 6:14 mark. The Braves responded with four-straight points, and the teams traded buckets after that. Aminata Johnson’s short jumper with 21 seconds left made it a 22-12 contest after one.

The Wolves continued their prowess on the perimeter in the second quarter, but the Black & Gold kept pace this time around. UNCP cut its deficit back to six points, 24-18, on a 3-pointer from Kelci Adams with 6 1/2 minutes left before the break, but Newberry responded with a 9-2 run over the next two minutes to pad its lead out to 13 points, 33-20.

The Braves limited the hosts to just 27.3 percent shooting in the third quarter, but were only able to make a slight dent in their deficit. UNCP pulled to within four points, 42-38, following a trey from Lillian Flantos at the 6:46 mark, but the Wolves answered with seven-straight points to push their lead back out to double digits. The visitors tacked up the final five points of the stanza to make it a seven-point game, 52-45, heading to the fourth.

The Black & Gold put together an 11-2 run to take its first lead of the afternoon, 56-55, on Zaria Clark’s jumper with 3:59 left to play, but the Wolves answered the call again and eventually took a five-point lead, 64-59, on Payton Cronen’s 3-pointer with 34 seconds left. Clark tallied a steal and an ensuing layup with four seconds left, but the Wolves hit both ends of a two-shot foul on the other end of the court to secure the final outcome.

Sophomore Zaria Clark scored a game-high 19 points on 8-for-17 shooting, while also pulling down six rebounds and adding a trio of steals.

Newcomer Aminata Johnson added 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting, while also turning in a 4-for-5 success rate at the free throw line.

Junior Kelci Adams turned in a season-best 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while also pulling down four boards.

UNCP has held each of its first four opponents to sub-37 percent shooting, but yielded 16 or more free throws for the third-straight outing on Saturday.

The Braves won the rebounding battle for the second time this season on Saturday, out-boarding the Wolves by a 40-36 count. The rebounding total for UNCP including 18 offensive boards – the most for the program since registering 18 offensive rebound in a loss at Georgia Southwestern on Dec. 19, 2018.

Saturday’s meeting marked the first home game for Newberry in the 5-game-old series. The squads met for the first time during the 1990-91 season in Pembroke, and had met three-straight times at neutral sites prior to Saturday.

The Braves will continue a three-game road trip on Tuesday when they load up their show and head north to open Conference Carolinas play at Mount Olive (0-3, 0-0 CC). Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. inside Kornegay Arena.

Braves swimming 3rd at WPU Pacer Invitational

Mariel Mencia Martinez took top honors in a pair of individual events, while also swimming the third leg of a championship performance by the 200-yard Medley Relay squad, to lead the UNC Pembroke swimming team to a third-place finish at the William Peace Pacer Invitational on Saturday.

Mencia Martinez was more than a second faster than the rest of the field in the 100-yard Freestyle to rake in her second individual event title of the two-day meet, and then touched 0.07 seconds ahead of Southern Virginia’s Kelsie Drennen in the 100-yard Butterfly. Mencia Martinez opened final day action by teaming up with Mary Jensen, Sarah Morden and Rachel Carapella to post a win by 0.11 seconds in the 200-yard Medley Relay.

Ketlyn Rodriguez Matos finished second in the 200-yard Breaststroke on the day as well, while Nathalia Silva grabbed runner-up honors in the 500-yard Freestyle.

The Braves will be back in action again on December 3 when they return home to battle Salem and Conference Carolina foe Chowan in the UNCP Aquatics Center. The tri-meet is scheduled for an 11 a.m. start and admission is free.