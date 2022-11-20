WINGATE — Joshua Chepkesir registered the sixth-fastest 10K time in program history on the way to capturing his third NCAA Southeast Regional championship, while Jackline Kosgei tallied the seventh-fastest 6K mark in school annals on the way to a fifth-place showing in the women’s race, to highlight action for the UNC Pembroke cross country teams on Saturday.

Chepkesir paced the men’s team to a sixth-place finish in the final team standings, while Kosgei led the Black & Gold to eighth-place honors on the women’s side. Both Kenya natives will now represent UNCP at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Dec. 3 in Seattle, Washington.

Chepkesir was 20 seconds better than the rest of the 145-runner field in the men’s race, posting a time of 31:04.94 – the third-fastest time of the redshirt senior’s career in the Black & Gold. Jack Phieffer crossed in 27th place with a mark of 32:29.64, Delsin Burkart was 37th with a time of 32:53.10, and Norman Junker finished in 45th place with a time of 33:19.36. Elisha Kipsang rounded out the scoring for the Braves in 66th place, crossing in 34:18.59.

Kosgei was just more than 43 seconds off of the pace set by Catawba’s Madison Clay, but still managed to register the third-fastest 6K time (22:18.19) of her already-illustrious career. Kathryn Anderson crossed in 29th place with a mark of 23:13.29, Valary Samoei was 46th with a time of 23:49.85 and Karen Piro finished her morning in 83rd place with a time of 25:15.42. Julia Van Dine rounded out the scorers for the Braves in 89th place with a time of 25:22.12.