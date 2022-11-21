The Lumberton varsity boys and girls wrestling teams both finished second at the Wakefield Challenge on Saturday. Pictured is the Pirates girls team; Teresa Canady, Iesha McCollum and Wyntergale Oxendine each finished in first place in their classificiations and Natahlia Strickland was fourth.

The Lumberton varsity boys and girls wrestling teams both finished second at the Wakefield Challenge on Saturday. Pictured is the Pirates boys team; Travelian Hall, Makya Kerns, James Ellison and Jackson Buck were each undefeated in the tournament to finish first in their classificiations, Matthew Foil was second and Tristan Rodriguez was fourth.

