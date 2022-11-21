Conference names selections for football, girls tennis, boys soccer

The list of awards amassed in the high school football career of St. Pauls running back Kemarion Baldwin continues to grow after the senior was named as the Southeastern Athletic Conference’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year, the conference recently announced.

Baldwin rushed for 1,792 yards and 27 touchdowns in his senior season; he broke the Robeson County career rushing yards record and the St. Pauls school record for rushing touchdowns.

Five additional Bulldogs players earned All-Conference recognition: defensive back/wide receiver Chris Bryant, defensive end Will Brooks, linebacker Trejon McBryde, offensive lineman Dillon Britt and running back/wide receiver Yoshua McBryde.

Fairmont was represented on the All-Conference team by defensive back/wide receiver Tyreke Thompson, quarterback Gabriel Washington and wide receiver Travelius Leach.

Red Springs offensive lineman/linebacker Jaydon Hammonds, running back/defensive back Mishon Wilson and defensive back/wide receiver/quarterback Jamey Tedder also earned All-Conference selections.

Baldwin shares Offensive Player of the Year honors with Clinton’s Josiah McLaurin. The Dark Horses’ Amaris Williams took Defensive Player of the Year laurels and Cory Johnson, also from Clinton, was named the league’s Coach of the Year; the Dark Horses led the All-Conference team with seven selections after winning the conference championship and advancing to the third round of the state playoffs.

Girls tennis

Six Robeson County girls tennis players earned All-Conference nods when the Southeastern Athletic Conference recently announced the selections.

Fairmont led the way with three selections after sharing the conference championship with Clinton. The Golden Tornadoes’ Helen Boeshore, Addison Waldo and Madalynn Godwin were named to the All-Conference team, while coach Odell Brown was named Co-Coach of the Year in the league.

St. Pauls’ Camille Kinard and Lizeth Martinez and Red Springs’ Destiny Locklear each also earned selections.

West Bladen’s Kaden Thurman was named conference Player of the Year. Clinton’s Adrienne Carter shared Coach of the Year honors with Brown.

Boys soccer

After finishing second in the conference standings, Red Springs’ boys soccer team earned four All-Conference selections.

Antonio Bello, David Flores, Edilberto Urbano and Marco Tellez each earned nods from the Red Devils.

Clinton’s Daniel Adasiak and East Bladen’s Malcolm Bolden shared Player of the Year honors. Clinton’s Brad Spell was named Coach of the Year and the Dark Horses, who advanced all the way to the 2A state championship game before losing in penalty kicks, led the All-Conference team with five selections.