The facade outside the gym at Fairmont High School now bears the name of Michael Baker, who has coached at the school for 41 years.

FAIRMONT — For the last 41 years, Michael Baker has had a regular presence inside the gymnasium at Fairmont High School.

One day, eventually, he won’t physically be there anymore. But a decades-long legacy will live on there forever.

The newly-renamed Michael D. Baker Gymnasium was dedicated during a ceremony inside the facility Saturday, commemorating Baker’s 41 years of service to Fairmont High School as a coach, athletic director and teacher at his alma mater.

“It was an awesome ceremony honoring Bake, it really was,” Public Schools of Robeson County athletic director Jerome Hunt said. “Just to see all those folks show up for him and all those former players come back, and some of the things that were said about Mike. What he’s done throughout his career is almost unheard of; it’s a well-deserved honor.”

“I don’t know of anybody that’s more deserving of that kind of honor than Coach Bake, as much time (as he’s given),” Fairmont Principal Kent Prater said. “You always see what he does on the court when he’s coaching, but you don’t see all the time behind it and weekends and everything else he puts in, and the stuff he’s done for kids in this community, buying shoes, clothes, that nobody ever knows about.”

Speakers at the ceremony included Hunt, Prater, Fairmont boys basketball head coach Montrell McNair, and other former coaches and players at the school who have coached with and played under Baker.

Most of the 1994 basketball state championship team was also present as its coach was honored; Baker “enjoyed that, just to see them and interact with them again,” he said.

Appreciation for Baker from the approximately 200 people in attendance, plus the nostalgia of looking back at a four-decade career, made for an emotional night.

“You could really tell how much Mike meant to some of his players, not just when they were in school but how much he means to them now, because he’s kept up with all of them in their careers,” Hunt said. “One of his former players sat next to me throughout the ceremony, and he was emotional from the time it started until it was over with, he was wiping tears the entire time. … And that says so much for Mike Baker. When it’s all said and done they should put a statue out there in front of the gym.”

Baker graduated from Fairmont High School in 1977, the first class to graduate from the current Old Stage Road campus just a few years removed from the school’s integration. He and his brothers all played for coach Richard Bass, who was in attendance at Saturday’s ceremony and gave Baker his first coaching job out of college back at Fairmont. Two years later, Baker was the head basketball coach.

Through his career, Baker says, he’s tried to take the principles taught by his parents in his upbringing and apply them to coaching and teaching.

“They established those characteristics in me a long time ago — and all I did, basically, is carry their lessons through life,” Baker said. “How to treat people, how to deal with people, how to deal with things, uncertainty, difficult situations in life that come up. I learned a lot of that from them.”

That approach led Baker to strong relationships with his players and fellow coaches, which came as he coached in his hometown and had many connections to those he was coaching.

“This is home for me,” Baker said. “There’s always some nephew, cousin, first cousin’s brother that I’ve coached, friends of mine when I went to school’s sons, stuff like that. I always had a connection with them. We formed a connection with their children. People say how I influenced their life; they influenced my life too. It wasn’t a one-way street; it was shared, we helped each other.”

Those relationships are evident as others speak of Baker and what he’s meant to them. McNair played for Baker and now coaches with him, as Baker is currently the Golden Tornadoes’ athletic director and an assistant coach on McNair’s boys basketball staff.

“As a player he stayed on me hard, he didn’t give me too much of a break,” McNair said. “Now he’s leading and showing me the way, helping me where I need to be helped at. … He’s shared all the knowledge that he has with me and wants to be as successful as he has.

“It’s selfless service, and just him being a mentor and a role model in my life, and teaching us how to be men, and how to continue to work regardless of what the outcome is, continue to work hard until you accomplish your goals.”

Prater and Hunt both share strong relationships with Baker as a fellow administrator.

“We talk an awful lot about athletics and other things in the school as well,” Prater said. “He pretty much knows the temperature of the community about any subject.”

“Sometimes when I’m around him I don’t even ask a lot of questions, I just kind of listen; listen to him talk to other folks, how he approaches things, how he goes about his business,” Hunt said. “You have to take a part of that with you.”

Baker served as the longtime boys basketball coach for the Golden Tornadoes, and has been athletic director for the last 29 years. He currently also serves as head volleyball coach. His career in education came after a successful college basketball career; Baker was inducted into the Roanoke College Hall of Fame in 1998 in commemoration.

In Baker’s remarks, he made sure to thank his wife Ellen for her contributions to his career, and to many of the players he’s coached.

“She’s given up a lot of time too,” Baker said. “She worked with me on everything that I had. She was on this journey with me all the way. She’s in the background, didn’t get the spotlight, but she was on the ride and has just taken it like a champ.”

While much of the focus was on Baker’s role as a coach and athletic director, he’s also been a teacher in the district for the last 41 years, and says he gets just as much “thrill” out of teaching science as he does out of coaching.

“I enjoy seeing kids, when they grasp a new concept, their eyes light up,” Baker said. “It’s the same thing as playing basketball, or playing any sport. As a coach you see kids really get what you’re trying to relate to (them), and their whole face lights up like a lightbulb, and I enjoy seeing that.”

Baker continued to get congratulations Monday from students, he said.

“I can’t describe the feeling that I have, because I didn’t do all the work to get my name on a gym, I did it because I love it,” Baker said. “I don’t know if it’s sunk in yet that that will be up there for a long time, because I’m still doing what I’ve been doing from day one.”

While the ceremony gave the important individuals in the 63-year-old Baker’s life a chance to reflect on his career and impact, he made clear that this was not a retirement party.

“I still enjoy what I’m doing,” Baker said. “The time that I hate going to work, I’ll retire right then, but I still enjoy going to work, I still enjoy teaching, I still enjoy seeing kids grow.”

But even while Baker continues on the job — and will keep coaching games in the gym that now bears his name — others had a sense of gladness that the honor could be bestowed on Baker with him in attendance and able to enjoy and appreciate the honor.

“I was glad to get it done, he deserves it, and I’m glad we could get it done while I could enjoy it,” Prater said. “I think his family’s really proud of him as well. I’ve never seen Bake like I saw him the other night, because you saw the emotion, and he’d break it up and laugh about stuff, but I think it was really meaningful for him and it really touched him and the community to get this done.”

