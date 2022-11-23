PEMBROKE – The 9th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team offset cold shooting in the opening half with 46% shooting in the second stanza, and got 32 points from its bench on the way to a 72-58 victory over visiting Saint Augustine’s on Tuesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

It was the sixth-straight home win dating back to last season for the Black & Gold (5-0) who shot just 2-for-18 (.111) in the opening 12 minutes of Tuesday’s contest before righting their offensive ship. The Falcons (2-2) have now dropped two meetings with Conference Carolinas squads (Barton) in the last three days.

UNCP connected on just two of its first 18 field goal attempts through the first 12 minutes of the opening half, but Bradlee Haskell gave the hosts the lead for good with a fastbreak 3-pointer at the 5:54 mark. The Braves would eventually tack up the final five points of the first half to lug a 27-21 advantage into the intermission.

UNCP opened the second half with a 9-2 run to eventually push its lead out to double digits, 35-23, after another fastbreak trey from Bradlee Haskell with 17:51 to play. The Falcons made it a two-possession game, 37-31, with a 3-pointer from Chris Hill at the 15:14 mark, but would not get any closer. UNCP led by as many as 16 points, 72-56, on a dunk from Amare Miller with 44 seconds remaining.

Sophomore Bradlee Haskell matched a game-best with 17 points in 27 minutes of action, while also adding five rebounds and a pair of assists. Haskell was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line as well.

Sophomore Javonte Waverly added 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes on the court. He shot 4-for-12 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Redshirt sophomore Elijah Cobb came off of the bench to register 10 points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks in 21 minutes of playing time. Cobb fueled his offensive numbers with a 6-for-8 success rate from the charity stripe.

UNCP improved to 3-0 all-time against Saint Augustine’s, but Tuesday’s game marked the first series matchup since the 1984-85 season.

The Braves have now captured six-straight home games dating back to a 91-75 triumph over Belmont Abbey in Pembroke on February 12. The Black & Gold has now won 15 of its last 16 outings at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court as well.

The Black & Gold was plus-18 in the rebounding column on Tuesday, their best board disparity since posting a 41-20 rebounding advantage against Mount Olive in mid-February. UNCP has out-rebounded all five of its opponents in 2022-23, including double-digit advantages in each of its last two contests.

The Braves will mark the long trip to northeast Virginia this weekend to take part in the Virginia State-hosted Thanksgiving Classic. UNCP will open their portion of round-robin tournament play on Saturday against Shaw, before going toe-to-toe with the host Trojans (2-1) on Sunday.

Turnovers hurt Lady Braves at Mount Olive

Sharp-shooting Mount Olive got off to a quick start and picked up 28 points from turnovers on the way to a 57-47 victory over the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team on Tuesday evening inside Kornegay Arena.

The setback for the Braves marked the third loss in a row dating back to 2016 when playing at Mount Olive. The victory for the Trojans (1-4, 1-0) marked their first victory of the season as well as their first win on their home court.

Mount Olive got a quick start scoring the first seven points of the game, and would take a large 15-3 lead with just under four minutes in the opening period. UNCP shot 35.7-percent from the field and used a key trey from Kelci Adams to trim their deficit back to 19-12 heading into the second quarter.

A 5-2 scoring surge help cut the Braves deficit back to 25-20 with four minutes remaining in the half. The hosts pushed their lead back out to double-digits, 31-20, with a big 3-pointer from Laila Anderson at the 3:11 mark, but UNCP closed out the half on a 5-0 run capped off with a layup from Kelci Adams to send the teams to the locker rooms with the Trojans leading 31-25.

UNC Pembroke made it a one possession game, 33-31, with buckets from both Zaria Clark and Courtney Smith just four minutes into the second half. The Braves outscored the Trojans 16-15 during the frame, but the hosts held a slight 46-41 lead heading into the final stanza.

The Black & Gold continued to chip away at its deficit with a running layup from Courtney Smith with 6 1/2 minutes remaining in regulation. UNCP was limited to just 3-for-11 from the field and UMO used a 6-0 scoring run to push their lead out for good.

Kelci Adams recorded a season-high 13 points on 3-for-9 shooting. The redshirt sophomore was a perfect 6-for-6 from the charity stripe.

Courtney Smith also scored in double-figures with 11 points. Smith also pulled down six rebounds.

Zaria Clark grabbed a team-best nine rebounds, seven of which were on the defensive glass. Clark also added eight points.

UNC Pembroke tallied 28 points in the paint and limited Mount Olive to 16 points inside.

UMO forced 17 UNCP turnovers and converted those into 23 points. Mount Olive logged 16 turnovers, but the Braves scored just 10 points on those turnovers.

The Black & Gold also held a 13-8 advantage with second chance points.

The Braves will take a step out of league play on Sunday when they travel to Raleigh to take on St. Augustine’s (1-3). Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. inside Emery Gymnasium.