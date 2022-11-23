Lumberton’s J.B. Brockington (1) goes up for a shot attempt over Fairmont’s Gabriel Washington (3) during Tuesday’s game in Fairmont.

FAIRMONT — After the Lumberton boys basketball team held a 12-point halftime lead over Fairmont Tuesday, the Golden Tornadoes quickly got within 10 early in the third quarter, and eventually cut the Pirates’ lead to nine.

But on several consecutive possessions with a chance to inch closer, Fairmont came up empty, stopped by the Lumberton defense. Eventually the Pirates started to score again, resulting in a huge run en route to a 73-36 Lumberton win in the season opener for both teams.

“That’s our staple, we play defense,” Pirates senior guard Jacob Hammonds said. “If you don’t play defense, you don’t play; coach emphasizes that every day in practice. We know our defense leads our offense, and we like to make offense come from defense.”

Fairmont (0-1) trailed Lumberton (1-0) 34-22 at intermission, and cut the lead to 36-26 after a Isaac McKellar layup with 6:38 left in the third. But the Golden Tornadoes didn’t score again for 2 1/2 minutes, with key stops helping keep the Pirates’ lead at arm’s length.

“During that stretch, we had four or five opportunities,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “We weren’t shooting free throws at that point; bad decision making, shot selection was terrible. No movement, we stopped playing as a team like we should have and just letting the play develop.”

A traditional 3-point play by Lumberton’s J.B. Brockington stretched the lead to 39-26; McKellar answered with his own 3-point play, and a Damajah McRae free throw got Fairmont to its closest deficit of the second half, 39-30, with 3:41 left in the third.

From there, though, the Pirates took complete control with a 31-1 run that spanned the next nine minutes of action. It began with consecutive 3-pointers by Hammonds before Tre Lewis hit a layup and Cobe Oxendine converted two free throws to make it a 49-30 game at the end of the third quarter. Xavier Johnson made a free throw for Fairmont for the first point of the fourth quarter before the Pirates scored the next 21 straight.

“We started creating shots for others instead of just taking selfish shots,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “The first four minutes (of the second half) we were just taking no-pass shots, so shots that were not created by another pass. Whenever we started getting paint touches and creating shots, they were open shots and we hit those a lot easier.”

Hammonds’ two key 3-pointers to kick off the Pirates’ big run were among his four made triples in the game; his other two came in the second quarter, when Cobe Oxendine also made two of his three 3-pointers, to help Lumberton extend a 17-11 lead after the first quarter into a 34-22 advantage at halftime.

Hammonds scored 18 points with four rebounds and Oxendine had 16 points and six rebounds for the Pirates.

“Like I said last year, when me and Cobe gets going with each other, we’re hard to beat,” Hammonds said. “We’ve got a point guard nobody can stay in front of, and me and Cobe on the wings; if we’re both hitting shots, we’re going to be hard to beat.”

Brockington led Lumberton with 19 points, 10 assists and six rebounds; Tre Lewis had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Hammonds, Oxendine, Brockington and Lewis combined to score 65 of the Pirates’ 72 points, including all but one of the team’s points during the first three quarters.

“That’s our big four obviously, that’s who will carry the load, a lot of minutes,” Edwards said. “With them playing heavy minutes, they’ve got to be defensively sound and not get in foul trouble and be smart on defense, and I thought for the most part they were, which caused us to get a lead that second half.”

“That tells you a lot about what I was focused on, as far as practicing what we needed to do to slow them down — you’re not going to stop a great player, but there’s ways you can slow them down — and we didn’t take care of our business tonight,” McNair said.

Xavier Johnson scored 10 points to lead Fairmont and Landon Cummings had eight points; both began their first full-time varsity season with Tuesday’s game.

“It’s going to be big moving forward to give them some confidence and let them know that they can play on the varsity level,” McNair said. “They’ve also got to understand the speed of the varsity level; that kind of hit them tonight.”

Lumberton faces New Life Christian Saturday at Fayetteville State; Fairmont will play at Seventy-First Monday.

Frontcourt sends Fairmont past Lady Pirates

The post offense and overall defense of the Fairmont girls basketball team led the Golden Tornadoes to a 53-32 win over Lumberton Tuesday.

Fairmont’s frontcourt was responsible for 37 of its points, while the Golden Tornadoes (2-0) held Lumberton (0-1) to several lengthy droughts without a field goal.

“The post is where we’re strong at, that’s no secret,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “Our guards eventually will start hitting their shots. … Taniya (Simms) and (Sydney Jacobs) are a problem down low. Myasia (Simms) is a problem down low. It’s just according to the tempo of the game.”

Fairmont’s Sydney Jacobs, playing against her former team after two varsity seasons with the Pirates, led Fairmont’s post production with 13 points and added 10 rebounds.

“It was kind of motivating knowing everything I went through at Lumberton,” Jacobs said. “I just wanted to come out and prove to them that I’m not what they say I am, I’ve gotten better and I’m not the same as I used to be.”

Taniya Simms had 11 points and 15 rebounds for Fairmont and Paris Bethea scored seven points and had seven assists.

Aydan Bullard scored 12 points to lead the Pirates and Gabby Locklear had nine as many of the Pirates’ key players got into foul trouble during the game.

“We’ve got to have our playmakers in the game,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “We’ve got to be tougher mentally to make sure we’re doing the right things defensively to make sure that we’re not getting chippy fouls, reaching in, making fouls when they’ve already scored their bucket. We’ve got to know the situation we’re in.”

Lumberton led 5-4 with 5:30 left in the first quarter before its first long field-goal drought, which stretched 9 1/2 minutes. Fairmont led 9-7 after the first quarter and before Aydan Bullard’s basket ended the Pirates’ drought, the Golden Tornadoes had amassed an 18-9 lead. Fairmont’s lead grew to 22-11 before Lumberton ended the half with an 8-2 spurt to make the halftime score 24-19 favoring the Golden Tornadoes.

Lumberton began another long drought in the final minute of the second quarter which stretched well into the third, and after scoring one on an Andrea Brown basket with 3:05 left in the third, the Pirates didn’t make a field goal the rest of the game. Fairmont outscored the Pirates 14-3 in the third period to take a 38-22 lead to the fourth, and led by as many as 23 points during the final stanza.

“That says a lot about the heart of every girl in that locker room who goes out there every day and makes it a point to defend,” Thompson said. “We’re defense-first. That’s what we know here. It started when I was in high school here, when I coached on the boys side; we teach defense, and if they don’t play defense, they don’t play.”

Fairmont returns to action Monday at Seventy-First and Lumberton plays Tuesday at St. Pauls.

Rams boys fall at New Hanover

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team lost 66-29 in nonconference play Tuesday at New Hanover.

New Hanover (1-0) led 13-5 after the first quarter. The Wildcats outscored Purnell Swett (0-2) 26-7 in the second quarter to take a 39-12 halftime lead, then held a 22-5 third-quarter advantage to stretch their lead to 61-17 entering the fourth.

Connor Harris scored 10 points to lead Purnell Swett and Daniel Hunt and Collin Sampson each scored five.

Rodnik Allen led New Hanover with 19 points and Zeus Batts scored 12.

Purnell Swett plays Tuesday at Hoggard.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.