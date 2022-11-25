Baldwin, Washington, McBryde,

Setzer claim postseason awards

The 2022 football season didn’t see as much collective team success in Robeson County as fans, players and coaches alike would desire, with just one of the county’s five teams reaching the state playoffs and that team falling in the first round.

But there were still plenty of great individual performances on each team this fall.

Those are recognized here as The Robesonian unveils its All-County Team and postseason awards.

Robeson County Heisman

St. Pauls running back Kemarion Baldwin earned the Robeson County Heisman for the third time.

The senior ran for 1,792 yards and 27 touchdowns this season, becoming the Robeson County all-time rushing yards leader and also breaking the St. Pauls school rushing touchdowns record.

Offensive Player of the Year

Fairmont quarterback Gabriel Washington provided a dual threat for the Golden Tornadoes offense, so much so that one opposing coach said he lost sleep ahead of playing Fairmont wondering how to contain the junior. After a strong season both in the air and on the ground, he has been named The Robesonian’s Offensive Player of the Year.

“Gabriel is an exciting player and an elite runner with the ball in his hands,” said Lonnie Cox, who coached Fairmont this fall. “Even when we didn’t protect him well, he found a way to make things happen and extend plays. He plays with a fierce, competitive edge and wants the ball in his hands when the game is on the line.”

Washington threw for 842 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 518 yards and five touchdowns this season.

And yet he almost didn’t play football this season.

“It means a lot,” Washington said. “I really wasn’t going to play football, but I thank my coaches and my athletic director for getting me out on the football field. … My friends and my coaches (got me to play).”

Hearing comments like those above from those he was facing about how elusive he could be gave Washington affirmation for a strong season.

“It made me feel like I’m doing something out there, like I’m doing good,” Washington said. “I just have to keep working.”

Defensive Player of the Year

Several of the biggest plays made by St. Pauls this season came on the defensive end — and several of those plays were made by senior linebacker Trejon McBryde, who has been named Robeson County Defensive Player of the Year.

“St. Pauls has had it for the last two years, and I looked up to the people who got it,” McBryde said. “The person who got Defensive Player of the Year last year (Javier Ortiz) told me I was going to get it, and I never thought I was going to get it.”

The 6-foot, 220-pound McBryde totaled 73 tackles, with 15 tackles for loss and two sacks, while grabbing one fumble recovery and four interceptions; he returned three of those picks for touchdowns.

McBryde’s strong campaign comes after some growth and improvement from his previous seasons with the Bulldogs.

“Some guys walked out the door, so the improvement he had — the last couple seasons he’s been almost pulled along, and this year he was pulling people along,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “He was pulling people into the game, into the play, pulling people to do the right thing. I think that’s been really important for him to make the jump this year. … He is the heart and soul of the defense this year. I think he also didn’t have to walk around and say that; his play backed up his leadership.”

After being encouraged by the award winners before him in the Bulldogs program, McBryde hopes to help those behind him continue that success.

“I feel like I helped the team a lot,” McBryde said. “I made a big impact on the defense for next year, so they have a standard to look up to.”

Coach of the Year

After coaching Robeson County’s only playoff participant and becoming the school’s all-time wins leader, Mike Setzer is The Robesonian’s Coach of the Year.

Setzer earned his 65th win at St. Pauls Oct. 21 against West Bladen, passing the school mark previously set by Yogi Hickman. He credits his mentors David Shaw, Harold Johnson and Tommy Townsend for helping launch his career.

“(Those coaches) allowed me to set the foundation, and be able to coach; the guys now continue to see that the standard is not lowered, specifically (offensive coordinator Eric) Murphy and (defensive coordinator Dominique) Bridges,” Setzer said.

While the season did end on a sour note, with the Bulldogs losing three of their last four games including a first-round playoff defeat at Greene Central, Setzer said that will only help him to improve as a coach moving forward.

“I’ve got more fire this year because it shows that I still have a lot of growing to do in order to get my kids to bounce back after such a heartfelt loss,” Setzer said. “I don’t think I was able to get them back after the Clinton game.”

All-County Team — Offense

Quarterback

Theo Setzer, So., St. Pauls

Scottie Locklear, Jr., Red Springs

Running Back

Mishon Wilson, Sr., Red Springs

Alex Dial, Jr., Purnell Swett

Wide Receiver

Travelius Leach, Jr., Fairmont

Marcus Lowry, Sr., Purnell Swett

T.J. Ellerbe, Fr., Red Springs

Athlete

Yoshua McBryde, Fr., St. Pauls

Jamey Tedder, Sr., Red Springs

Offensive Line

Dillon Britt, Sr., St. Pauls

Tacomah Hair, Sr., St. Pauls

Jodi Freeman, Jr., Purnell Swett

Tanner McGirt, So., Purnell Swett

Tim Hammonds, Jr., Red Springs

Andre Bethea, Sr., Lumberton

All-County Team — Defense

Defensive Line

Will Brooks, Sr., St. Pauls

Houston Hunt, Sr., St. Pauls

Jacobi Chavis, Sr., Purnell Swett

Nakota Locklear, Sr., Purnell Swett

Nakoma Scott, Jr., Lumberton

Stanley Scott, Sr., Fairmont

Amer Holmes, Sr., Red Springs

Linebacker

Jamarcus Smith, Jr., St. Pauls

Charles Wilkes, So., Purnell Swett

Jayden Smith, Sr., Fairmont

Jaydon Hammonds, Jr., Red Springs

Defensive Back

Chris Bryant, Jr., St. Pauls

Tyrek Thompson, Jr., Fairmont

Jayden Barnhill, Jr., St. Pauls

Michael Pitts, Jr., Lumberton

Roderick McCallum, Jr., Lumberton

All-County Team — Specialists

Kicker

Jace Jacobs, Jr., Purnell Swett

Returner

Michael Jacobs, Sr., Purnell Swett

Honorable Mention

St. Pauls OL Jasiah Bryant and DB Jakhi Purnell; Purnell Swett DL Zachary Harris and DB Connor Harris; Red Springs RB Jakelsin Mack, RB Curtis Wilson, DL Kamerion McBryde and DB Jakelsin Mack; and Lumberton DL Anthony Brady and DB Patrick McBride each earned honorable-mention selections.

The All-County Team is selected by The Robesonian sports staff with input from coaches.

