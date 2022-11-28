PEMBROKE — Postseason accolades continued to roll in for Joshua Chepkesir on Tuesday when he has been crowned as the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Southeast Region Male Athlete of the Year.

The announcement marked the sixth year that the program has claimed male athlete of the year honors. Pardon Ndhlovu was the first student-athlete to claim the prestigious title following both his junior and senior campaigns (2011-12), while Silus Kipkoech earned the recognition in 2017. Chepkesir is now the first three-time athlete of the year having also won the honor in 2018 and 2019.

Chepkesir, a three-time NCAA Southeast Region champion, has now collected four all-region honors as well. He holds the six-fastest 8K times in program history, as well as the second-fastest 10K time for the Black & Gold.

The Eldoret, Kenya, product will continue his quest for a national championship on Friday when he travels to Seattle, Wash., for the NCAA Division II National Championships at Chambers Creek Regional Park.