Braves runner looks to contend at nationals after historic 5-year career

SEATTLE — Joshua Chepkesir has amassed one of the most incredible resumes by any athlete to ever walk The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s campus, with three NCAA Southeast Regional championships and five individual conference titles.

But before the illustrious record book entry for Chepkesir’s career can be closed, he’s got one more race — and it’s a big one.

Chepkesir, along with UNCP women’s cross country runner Jackline Kosgei, will run in the NCAA Division II National Championship Friday in Seattle. The men’s race will begin at 1 p.m. ET and the women’s race is at 2:15 p.m. ET.

With two previous eighth-place finishes at nationals, Chepkesir has lofty goals in his final appearance.

“This is my fourth time so I’m experienced. I’ve been top 10 for two times, so I’m still looking for top 10, but I can win,” Chepkesir said. “It’s depending on what the day is. If I wake up that day feeling good, go to the race feeling OK, I can win the race, so my plan right now is just win, in my mind is just to win. I think a top 10 would be OK for me, but winning is what I’m going there for.”

Chepkesir was named Southeast Region Athlete of the Year Monday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) for the third time in his career. He advanced to nationals by winning the NCAA Southeast Regional Nov. 19 at Wingate, running the 10-kilometer course in 31 minutes, 4.94 seconds, the sixth-best time in Braves program history. He earned back the regional crown after winning it in 2018 and 2019 and finishing second in 2021; the event was not held in 2020.

“Last year I got a second and I was not planning for that, but it’s a race and you don’t know what it’s going to be that day,” Chepkesir said. “So the difference for me going back this year and winning is just because I went through determined to take my title back.”

Chepkesir is in his fifth competitive year in the Braves program after the NCAA granted athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the 2020 fall season. As a result, he has claim to a distinction likely to never be equaled as a five-time conference champion. The first three titles came in the Peach Belt Conference, then after UNCP moved to Conference Carolinas in 2021, Chepkesir claimed two more crowns in the new league.

“Winning the conference for five years, I’m proud of myself,” Chepkesir said. “Winning for five times is not easy stuff, so I need to congratulate myself for that, because it’s been a tenure for five years, winning conference every year.”

Chepkesir’s individual conference championship also anchored a team title for the Braves men. The program also won a conference title in his freshman season in 2018.

“We had one of our guys that was our typical fourth or fifth guy not be there, but we had a guy step up out of his training group, so it was nice that we had the depth and the pieces to kind of slide in and out as needed,” UNCP coach Peter Ormsby said. “The pieces just weren’t there for regionals, but to win our third conference title was exciting, and it’s special for Josh to be probably the only athlete to be on two of the three teams.”

Kosgei, a sophomore, also won an individual conference title, then finished fifth at regionals, running the six-kilometer course in 22:18.19. She is the first female from UNCP to advance to nationals since the Braves qualified as a team in 2012.

“I didn’t know that I’d be chosen to go to nationals,” Kosgei said. “That was out of my expectations. I’m glad.”

“I think I told her late October that if she kept doing what she was doing and kept with the flow of things that she could do something special at both conference and regionals, and regionals she just put herself in a position to do it,” Ormsby said.

The two runners, Ormsby and assistant coach Eddie Mahana left for Seattle Tuesday and will compete preparations at the event site in the days leading up to Friday’s race. Ormsby said that his athletes are already well-prepared and the final preparations will be relatively light and laid back.

“There’s nothing special about going out to the west coast, it’s just preparing for the worst weather-wise. Fitness-wise, they’re about as fit as they can get at this point, so we’ve just been maintaining since conference,” Ormsby said. “We had a good workout, a last little session (Monday), and we’ll do something light (Wednesday) when we get out there, but for the most part it’s kind of just maintaining what we’ve been doing.”

While Chepkesir has a good idea what to expect on the sport’s biggest stage, Kosgei doesn’t know how she’ll feel Friday in her first nationals appearance.

“I’m kind of nervous because it’s my first time,” Kosgei said. “I’m going to try my best.”

Ormsby expects Chepkesir to finish in the top 10; he hopes Kosgei can finish in the top 40 to earn All-American status, but said a top-50 or top-60 finish would be a satisfactory result.

Both natives of Eldoret, Kenya, Chepkesir and Kosgei are part of a pipeline of Kenyan runners in the Braves program in recent years, which also includes former UNCP standouts Silus Kipkoech, a regional champion in 2017, and Erman Jepleting and current Braves Elisha Kipsang, Valary Samoei and Karen Pino.

Chepkesir plans to pursue a professional running career after the spring track and field season, saying he thinks he still has 10 good years of running left in him. But before any of that, he’s got one more race to run in the discipline for which he’ll most be remembered.

“My trophy case right now is full of cross country stuff, I love cross country, but I’m excited, I’m still going for track,” Chepkesir said. “This is the last (season) for my track so I want to make sure I do my best before I leave UNCP.

“I want to try to make something as I leave UNCP that people will remember, 20 years back there was somebody by the name Joshua.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.