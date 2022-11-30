WILMINGTON — The Purnell Swett girls basketball team suffered its first regular-season loss since Feb. 17, 2021 with a 60-42 defeat Tuesday at Hoggard.

Hoggard (2-0) led Purnell Swett (2-1) 16-5 after the first quarter, 29-15 at halftime and 45-28 at the end of the third quarter.

Kylie Chavis scored 15 points to lead Purnell Swett, Nyla Mitchell had 12, Natalie Evington had seven and Jayda Dial scored six.

Lexi Steed led Hoggard with 12 points and Laney Scroggins and Anya Massey each added 11 for the Vikings.

The loss ended a 24-game regular-season winning streak for Purnell Swett, which won all 21 of its regular-season games in the 2021-22 season.

The Lady Rams play Richmond in their home opener Wednesday.

Rams boys fall to Hoggard

The upset-minded Purnell Swett boys basketball team held a halftime lead over Hoggard at home on Tuesday, but the Rams were unable to hold the lead in the second half and the Vikings returned to Wilmington with a 58-48 victory.

Purnell Swett (0-3) took a 14-11 lead after the first quarter and maintained the lead at intermission, 24-22. Hoggard (1-0) outscored the Rams 19-8 in the third quarter to take a 41-32 lead.

Connor Harris led Purnell Swett with 20 pointsand Collin Sampson and Chase McNeill each had seven.

Jack Voth scored 23 points for the Vikings, Shane Hawkins had 13 and C.J. Kornegay scored 10.

Red Springs sweeps Gray’s Creek

The Red Springs boys and girls basketball teams each won Tuesday nonconference contests at Gray’s Creek, as the Red Devils boys claimed their season opener while the girls team improved to 2-0.

The Red Devils boys won 67-51 over Gray’s Creek.

Red Springs (1-0) led Gray’s Creek (0-2) 20-12 after the first quarter, 37-27 at halftime and 51-34 at the end of the third.

Kohnner Oxendine led Red Springs with a 20-point performance, including three made 3-pointers. Transfer Jaylen Sturdivant made 18 points in his Red Devils debut and Makhi Arthur scored 12 points.

Travis Harrison scored 14 points for Gray’s Creek, Hilton Epps Eden had 11 and Caleb Jones netted 10.

The Lady Red Devils earned a 57-35 win over the Bears.

Red Springs led 15-5 after the first quarter, but Gray’s Creek (0-2) outscored the Red Devils 10-3 in the second quarter to close to an 18-15 gap at halftime. Red Springs outscored the Bears 23-10 in the third to take a 41-25 lead.

Sydney Bell had 22 points with five rebounds for Red Springs and Monica Washington had 10 points with 14 rebounds. Elora Oxendine and Nakira Hunt each scored nine points for the Red Devils.

Nylah Worley led Gray’s Creek with 15 points and Aliyah Copeland had seven.

The schools meet again for a varsity doubleheader Friday in Red Springs.