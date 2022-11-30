PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke wrestling team compiled 22 takedowns and a quintet of takedowns to fuel eight individual victories on the night, and the Braves registered their most lopsided win over Newberry since the series began in 2005 with a 30-9 victory over the Wolves on Tuesday at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

It was the 19th win in the last 20 home outings for the Braves (3-0, 3-0 SACC) who stayed unbeaten in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas action with the 21-point win – the largest margin of victory for the Black & Gold in the 17-match series since a 37-16 rout of Newberry on Jan. 11, 2005. It was the first dual loss of the season for the Wolves (2-1, 2-1) who have now come away empty on their last two trips to Pembroke.

Logan Seliga (125 pounds) and Logan Robinson (133) both tacked up bonus-point victories to start the evening and give the Braves a quick 10-0 lead on the team scoreboard, but Newberry climbed back into the dual thanks to Fletcher Swindell’s third-period pin in the 141-pound bout.

The Braves would respond, however, with seven-straight triumphs on the mat, including come-from-behind wins by 174-pounder Logan Hoffman and 197-pounder Garrett Steele. Hoffman was staring in the face of a 4-3 deficit before registering a reversal and ensuing 4-point nearfall to turn the table on Newberry’s Dayton Fields. Steele trailed 4-2 early in the third period, but rallied for three takedowns in the final frame to dispel of John Parker-Wilson.

Will Lowery (157) and Shylik Scriven (184) both turned in victories with bonus points for the hosts as well, while Jake Piccirilli (149) and Caleb Grau (165) both registered wins via decision. Heavyweight competitor Chad Metikosh also grabbed a win in his extra match with Chance Jackson.

The Braves will open up a more-than one-month stretch away from home this weekend when they head to Berea, Ohio, for the Baldwin Wallace Tri-Meet. UNCP is scheduled to take on Tiffin in a 7 p.m. dual on Friday, before going head-to-head with Baldwin Wallace at 8:30 p.m.

Braves soccer trio named to All-Region squad

Mercy Bell, Chiara Coppin and Anna Grossheim each added another award to their respective collegiate resumes on Tuesday afternoon when the UNC Pembroke soccer trio was among 24 student-athletes named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region squad, the organization announced.

Grossheim, a first team selection, picked up all-region nods from the United Soccer Coaches Association for the second-straight season, while Bell and Coppin were crowned all-region for the first time in their careers as a part of the second team squad. It is the 15th time in the 22-season history of the program that the Braves have sent at least one representative to an all-region squad, and the sixth time in the last seven years that the Black & Gold has had multiple honorees.

The 2022 Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Year, Grossheim paced Conference Carolinas in five offensive statistical categories, while also ranking second in one other. The Garner native led the league in shots (113), shots on goal (54) goals (14) and assists (11), and shared the league perch with five game-winning goals, on the way to a career-best 39 points. The junior forward scored at least one point (goal or assist) in 12 outings this season, including multi-score efforts against Converse, Emmanuel, Barton and North Greenville. She was named United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week on October 26 as well.

Bell missed seven games this season due to injury, but still finished fourth among Conference Carolinas leaders in points scored (22), while also finishing fifth in goals (9) and 10th in assists (4). A two-time league offensive player of the week and national player of the week pick, Bell logged 51 shots (33 on goal) in her rookie season, and turned in a trio of multi-goal efforts, including both scores in a 2-1 comeback win at Lenoir-Rhyne.

Coppin was tops among league goalkeepers in both goals against average (0.68) and save percentage (.840) on the way to picking up first team all-conference nods, and yielded just 13 goals in nearly 1,717 minutes of playing time. The Monroe product posted six solo shutouts this season, while also tacking up a scoreless first half in four other outings as well. She amassed six or more saves on five occasions, including a career-best nine stops in a key win over Belmont Abbey in early October.

Indoor track and field teams picked second in conference

A solid finish to the 2021-22 indoor track & field season paid dividends in the Conference Carolinas coaches poll on Tuesday as both the UNC Pembroke men’s and women’s teams were slated to finish in the runner-up spot for the 2022-23 campaign.

The women’s team is coming off of a third-place finish at the Conference Carolinas indoor championships during the 2021-22 season. The Braves received four first-place votes, and were picked behind the reigning Conference Carolinas Indoor Track & Field champions, Mount Olive, who picked up six first-place votes.

The men’s team has logged top-3 finishes in each of its last three conference championship appearance, including a runner-up finish at the 2021-22 Conference Carolinas Indoor Track & Field Championships. The Black & Gold earned three first-place votes, and are projected to finish behind the 2021-22 defending conference champions, Mount Olive, who tallied eight first-place votes.

Points for both polls were awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis, and coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams.

The Black & Gold will officially lift the lid on their 2022-23 indoor season when they compete at the Mondo College Invitational on January 14. The meet will be held at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.