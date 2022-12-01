PEMBROKE — After struggling offensively through much of its first six games, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team finally caught fire from the floor in the fourth quarter Wednesday against Francis Marion.

The Braves overcame an eight-point deficit at the start of the period to earn a 69-66 win over the Patriots for the team’s first Conference Carolinas win of the season.

“I told them that’s how we should be shooting the ball,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “We missed some early; we had a lot of looks in the first half that were wide-open that didn’t go in, but the second half it seemed like we got those looks and we started knocking them down. It’s just big, when you see the ball and you keep missing those open shots, I think it affects your defense on the other end and your energy level.

UNCP (2-5, 1-1 CC) shot 7-for-12 (58.3%) from the floor in the final period, including a 5-for-7 mark (71.4%) from 3-point range. The Braves were 24-for-58 (41.4%) for the game.

After Francis Marion (2-5, 1-1 CC) led 52-44 at the end of the third, the Braves started the fourth with a 9-1 run, with 3-pointers from Courtney Smith and Kalaya Hall before another from Smith as she was fouled; she missed the ensuing free throw, but the game was tied at 53-53 with 6:53 to go.

Hall hit another triple a few moments later to give the Braves a 58-57 advantage, their first lead of the second half. After Francis Marion briefly retook the lead at 59-58, Zaria Clark hit a layup and Lillian Flantos made two free throws before Smith hit another shot from distance, giving the Braves a 65-59 lead with 2:31 left.

“I thought we did kind of the same thing Sunday against St. (Augustine’s), kind of grind it out on the defensive end, got some stops, and we were better offensively tonight in the fourth quarter than we were at St. (Augustine’s),” Haskins said. “We made some big shots, Courtney made some big shots, Zaria made some big plays.”

UNCP’s lead reached eight points late; Francis Marion twice got back within a three-point deficit. On the final possession, after a UNCP turnover, Francis Marion took a midrange shot attempt before a defensive rebound by Lillian Flantos sealed the game for the Braves.

Smith scored a career-high 23 points in the win.

“This season I came in thinking that I needed more confidence in my shot, and it shows these last few games,” Smith said. “I just didn’t want to lose this game today. I think we needed redemption after our first home game. We’re kind of going through a little struggle right now, but with the support of everyone around us, I think we’re good now.”

Hall scored 14 points with five rebounds and Clark had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Braves.

Kiana Lee led Francis Marion with 19 points and had four rebounds and four assists. Scarlett Gilmore scored 13 points with four rebounds for the Patriots and Jada Richards had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.

UNCP began the game in platoon units with a five-on, five-off substitution format over the first half. Haskins began using the strategy in Sunday’s game against St. Augustine’s, and have won both games in which they’ve done so.

“We try to do it early, through the first half, and then after the first six or seven minutes of the second half we kind of figure out who’s making the contributions and try to figure out who’s playing well,” Haskins said. “It’s competitive; we keep them that way in practice and it’s competitive, because they talk a lot of trash to each other and have a good time with it.”

Francis Marion started the game with an 11-5 lead before the Braves’ second unit ended the first quarter with a 12-0 run to take a 17-11 lead after the period.

The Patriots answered with a 17-3 run, primarily against the Braves’ first unit, to take a 28-20 lead midway through the second quarter. UNCP came back to briefly tie the game late in the period and trailed 32-30 at halftime.

UNCP tied the game 35-35 early in the third before a 7-0 spurt gave Francis Marion a 42-35 lead. The Braves struggled to get much closer the rest of the period — a 31.3% shooting percentage in the quarter being the low point of an otherwise-strong shooting night — and trailed 52-44 going to the fourth.

“I told them at the start of the fourth quarter, ‘we’re down eight right now, but we were down nine with six minutes left at St. Aug’s; we’ve got to have a mindset,’” Haskins said. “And the good thing was we made some shots and stretched it out to an (eight) point lead.”

The Lady Braves continue Conference Carolinas play when they host Emmanuel Saturday for a 2 p.m. tipoff.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.