PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett girls basketball team bounced back from Tuesday’s loss at Hoggard with a dominant win in its home opener Wednesday, beating Richmond 78-30.

Purnell Swett (3-1) led Richmond (0-5) 19-10 after the first quarter, then outscored the Raiders 31-10 in the second quarter to take a 50-20 halftime lead. Richmond was held to one point in the third quarter and the Rams extended their lead to 67-21 going to the fourth.

Nyla Mitchell led the Rams with 23 points, Kylie Chavis scored 18 points and Natalie Evington added 12.

The Rams travel to Scotland Friday.

McNeil, Raiders top Rams boys

The Richmond boys basketball team took a 22-point first-quarter lead and cruised to a 92-58 win over Purnell Swett Wednesday in Pembroke.

Richmond (5-1) led 28-6 after the first quarter, 45-22 at halftime and 67-40 at the end of the third.

Paul McNeil scored 29 points to lead Richmond, J.V. Drake scored 13, Jullien Cole had 12 and Dakota Chavis and Jayden Hamilton each scored 11.

Adarius Grissett scored 17 points with 14 rebounds for Purnell Swett. Collin Sampson had 16 points and Connor Harris had 14 points and four steals.

Pirates wrestling earns two dual victories

The Lumberton wrestling team earned a pair of United-8 Conference wins Wednesday, defeating South View 45-36 and Gray’s Creek 47-36.

Against South View, the Pirates had key wins from freshman Travelian Hall at the 106-pound classification, freshman Damicquan Powell at 113 and junior Freddie McMillan at 220.

Against Gray’s Creek, key wins included sophomore Allen Britt at 106, Hall competing up a classification at 113, and Casey Hardin won at heavyweight.