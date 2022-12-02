LUMBERTON — Brackets for the 2022 Robeson County Shootout boys and girls basketball tournaments were released Friday by Public Schools of Robeson County officials less than two weeks ahead of the tournament’s first tip-off.

The first round will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 14, with a girls game at 6 p.m. and a boys game at 7:30 p.m. at each site. The matchups for the boys and girls tournaments will be the same in the first round: A.L. Brown at Red Springs, Lake View at St. Pauls, Whiteville at Fairmont and Purnell Swett at Lumberton.

Consolation round games are scheduled between the first-round losers on Thursday, Dec. 15. The A.L. Brown-Red Springs and Lake View-St. Pauls losers will play at St. Pauls, and the Whiteville-Fairmont and Purnell Swett-Lumberton losers will play at Purnell Swett. Each site will have a girls game at 6 p.m. and a boys game at 7:30 p.m.

First-round winners will meet in the semifinal round at Friday, Dec. 16. The A.L. Brown-Red Springs and Lake View-St. Pauls winners will play at Red Springs, and the Whiteville-Fairmont and Purnell Swett-Lumberton winners will play at Lumberton. Each site will have a girls game at 6 p.m. and a boys game at 7:30 p.m.

All championship-round games will be played Saturday, Dec. 17 at the English E. Jones Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The consolation-round winners will play for fifth place, with the girls at 10 a.m. and the boys at noon, followed by the semifinal losers playing in third-place games at 2 p.m. (girls) and 4 p.m. (boys).

The tournament championship games will take place that evening, with the girls championship at 6 p.m. and the boys championship at 8 p.m.

A.L. Brown, from Kannapolis, will make its first Shootout appearance; the Wonders boys team is coached by former Purnell Swett girls coach Jonathan Efird. Whiteville is in the field for the second straight year after several previous appearances, and tournament mainstay Lake View returns, along with the five Robeson County high schools which participate each year.

This year’s event will be the 36th edition of the boys tournament and the 29th girls tournament. Purnell Swett’s boys and girls swept the Shootout championships last December, beating both St. Pauls teams in the championship games.