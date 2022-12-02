LUMBERTON — The Carolina Bears will play for a conference championship Saturday as they seek to advance to the American Football Federation’s championship game for the second consecutive season.

The Bears, a semi-pro football team based in Lumberton, will play the Goldsboro Jets (7-3) in Saturday’s South Conference championship game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Reid Ross Classical School at 3200 Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 6-11.

The Bears defeated the Carolina Kings 30-22 in their playoff opener on Nov. 19 after a 9-0 regular season. They defeated Goldsboro 28-20 in the regular-season finale on Oct. 29.

With a win, the Bears would qualify for the AFF Championship, to be played Dec. 10 in Williamsburg, Virginia. The team lost in the AFF championship in the spring 2022 season.

