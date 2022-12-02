SEATTLE, Wash. — Joshua Chepkesir and Jackline Kosgei put the finishes touches on the 2022 cross country season after competing at the NCAA National Championship on Friday at Chambers Bay in Seattle.

A native of Eldoret, Kenya, Chepkesir covered the 10K course in 31:01.7 for an 81st-place finish. The reigning Conference Carolinas Champion and NCAA Southeast Regional Champion, Chepkesir’s time from Thursday’s race matched the fifth-fastest time in program history.

Chepkesir completes his Braves cross country as a five-time conference champion and a three-time regional champion. He previously earned All-American honors after eighth-place finishes at nationals in 2019 and 2021. He will continue to compete for UNCP in both indoor and outdoor track before completing his collegiate running career.

Kosgei made her NCAA National Championship debut crossing the finish line of the 6K race with a time of 22:48.4 for a 161st-place finish. The Eldoret, Kenya native holds the fastest-6K time in program history, and Friday’s performance registered the 15th-fastest time for the Black & Gold.

Kosgei reached nationals after a fifth-place finish two weeks ago at the NCAA Southeast Regionals in Wingate.