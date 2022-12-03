Devils boys, girls beat Gray’s Creek to stay perfect

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs boys basketball team is off to a strong start through two games in its 2022-23 season, with a pair of convincing wins over Gray’s Creek.

They’ve done it with the help of a transfer guard, who’s off to a good start individually as he adjusts to his new team.

Jaylen Sturdivant scored 26 points Friday, providing the spark for a 68-59 Red Devils win over Gray’s Creek.

“We have a lot of people that can play ball and score, naturally. That helps,” Red Springs head coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said. “When we run the sets, you can see, we’re struggling. But once we find the guy with the mismatch, we go. I like playing that way better, because now it makes it harder for you to prepare. They’re playing good ball, we’re doing a great job finding the hot man.”

Red Springs (2-0) held a 21-20 lead before Sturdivant, playing his first Red Springs home game after playing for Hoke County last season, hit his first 3-point basket of the game with 4:42 left in the first half. He added two more triples in the next two minutes of action, extending the Red Devils’ lead to 30-22.

Then, with under a minute left before intermission, Sturdivant was fouled on a 3-point attempt; the shot went in, to a raucous roar inside Raymond M. Ammons Gymnasium, and Sturdivant made the free throw for a 36-23 lead. Kohnner Oxendine made a triple of his own just before halftime and the Red Devils went to the locker room leading 39-25.

“It was really important getting each other involved, passing the ball, moving it, Sturdivant said. “We’re very unselfish, we’ve just got to be able to knock down shots.”

Sturdivant also helped the Red Devils extend their lead in the third quarter; after two baskets by Eden Hilton-Epps pulled Gray’s Creek (0-3) to a 41-30 deficit, Sturdivant made four free throws, a long 2-point jumper and another 3 in the quarter to give Red Springs a 56-38 lead going to the fourth.

“(Kaedon Porter) and Kohnner (Oxendine) were our leading scorers last year, they returned and we added another dominant scorer (in Sturdivant),” Patterson Jr. said. “He gave us the ability to put up more points per game, and also another ball handler, he defends in the post, he defends one through five. He’s a very good piece that came into the program and got added, plus he’s a workaholic.”

Behind a 29-point performance from Eden Hilton-Epps, Gray’s Creek (0-3) clawed its way back into the game in the fourth quarter. Red Springs made several turnovers in the period, and the Bears twice got as close as a nine-point margin, then closed the gap to 62-55 with 1:22 left. Porter made four free throws to increase the lead to 66-55 entering the final minute, all but sealing the outcome.”

“We got lax. Instead of playing to win, we started playing not to lose,” Patterson Jr. said. “The guys misunderstood when I said don’t shoot 3s in transition, they took it where, don’t shoot the 3 at all and just hold the ball. It allowed Gray’s Creek to get comfortable because they were the aggressor.”

Jamey Tedder scored 14 points for Red Springs, Porter had 12 and Oxendine added 10.

Gray’s Creek led 10-6 late in the first quarter before an 8-0 run by the Red Devils, resulting in several steals and layups, to take a 14-10 lead. The Bears scored four points in the final 18 seconds of the quarter to tie the game at 14-14 at the end of the period. The Bears led 18-15 early in the second before a Jamey Tedder layup and an Oxendine 3 gave Red Springs a 20-18 lead.

Hunt, defense leads Red Springs girls to win

Both the Red Springs and Gray’s Creek girls basketball teams struggled offensively through the first quarter, as the game remained a scoreless tie for nearly the entire period. Then Nakira Hunt took over.

The Red Devils sophomore guard outscored the Bears by herself over the next two quarters, leading Red Springs to a 36-18 win and a 3-0 start.

Red Springs held a 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter after Monica Washington made a jumper with 19 seconds left in the period. After Gray’s Creek (0-3) made a free throw to get on the scoreboard, Hunt made four baskets, including one 3-pointer, to propel the Red Devils to a 12-1 lead with 3:59 left in the half. Danejah Purdie made Gray’s Creek’s first field goal at the 3:14 mark of the second quarter, and the Red Devils held a 12-3 lead at halftime.

“It was just the inspiration from my coaches on the sideline, telling me to keep going, keep your head up, keep shooting,” Hunt said. “Shots fall and shooters keep playing.”

Hunt, who scored a game-high 13 points, also scored the first four Red Devils’ points in the third quarter, including another triple, to take a 16-4 lead midway through the period. Washington made two baskets and, after Gray’s Creek cut the Red Devils’ lead to 10, Sydney Bell made a 3 for Red Springs, which took a 23-12 lead to the fourth.

The Red Devils began the fourth quarter with a 10-1 run to take a 33-13 lead with 3:55 to go.

While Red Springs scored its lowest point total of the season, the Red Devils allowed their fewest points since a 31-16 win over Southern Lee on Jan. 13, 2021.

“We practice defense all the time and I try to tell them to make sure defense is the key,” Red Springs’ first-year coach Tenisha McArthur said. “We were struggling in the first half, first quarter, with points so I told them they needed to step up their defense and that’s what they did.”

Washington scored 11 points for Red Springs and Bell had eight. Danejah Purdie led Gray’s Creek with nine points.

Both Red Devils teams will play East Columbus for their next two games, Tuesday in Lake Waccamaw and Thursday in Red Springs.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.