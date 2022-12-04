PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke swimming team captured 11 individual event titles, as well as touched ahead of the rest of the field in both relay events, to cruise to a pair of victories on Saturday afternoon in the UNCP Aquatics Center. The Braves dispelled of previously-unbeaten Salem, 194-66, while also pummeling Chowan, 211-39.

The triumphs kept the Braves (5-2) unbeaten in their home natatorium over the last two seasons, while also marking the third- and fourth-straight dual meet victories of the 2022-23 campaign as well. It was the seventh dual meet loss of the season for the Hawks (0-7), but the first setback of the campaign for the Tigers (5-1). UNCP will face both squads again, Feb. 15-18, at the Conference Carolinas Championships.

Juniors Ketlyn Rodriguez Matos (200 Free, 200 Breast, 200 IM) and Mariel Mencia Martinez (50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Fly) both claimed a trio of individual event titles, as well as swam a leg on a relay squad that claimed top honors on the afternoon as well. Rodriguez Matos swam the opening leg of a win by the 200-yard Medley Relay team, while Mencia Martinez swam the opening leg of the victory by the 200-yard Freestyle Relay squad.

Nathalia Silva outdid the rest of the field in both the 500- and 1000-yard Freestyle events, while newcomer Mary Jensen touched first in the 100- and 200-yard Backstroke. Freshman Chloe Imsand claimed first in the 100-yard Breaststroke as well.

The Braves will get the remainder of the calendar year off from competition, and will resume their 2022-23 regular season schedule on January 7 when they head to Emory, Va., to challenge Catawba and Emory & Henry.