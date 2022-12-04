UNC Pembroke’s Zaria Clark (11) passes the ball as Emmanuel’s Addie Penick (10) defends during Saturday’s game at the English E. Jones Center in Pembroke. UNCP Athletics

PEMBROKE – The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball trailed by 14 points with 1:33 remaining in regulation, but a 10-0 scoring run in the fourth quarter helped the Braves to a 80-73 overtime victory over Emmanuel on Saturday afternoon at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The victory for the Braves (3-5, 2-1 CC) marks the third consecutive victory of the season, as well as the second overtime victory. The Lions (1-4, 1-1 CC) have now dropped their last two outings and fall to 1-3 all-time against the Black & Gold.

Emmanuel shot 42.9 percent from the field in the first period and jumped out to a quick 8-2 with a deep trey from Sydney Wyatt just under the seven-minute mark. A Kelly Luck 3-pointer knotted the game at 12, but the Lions held a slight 14-12 lead heading into the second quarter.

UNCP opened the second quarter on a 6-0 scoring run and took its first lead of the afternoon, 18-16, off of a fastbreak layup from Zaria Clark just two minutes into the frame. Emmanuel responded with an 8-0 run that stretched to the 3:28 mark to take a 24-18 lead. A Malea Garrision layup trimmed the deficit back to one point, but MaKenzie Caldwell’s layup at the buzzer sent the teams to the locker rooms with the Lions holding a 33-29 advantage.

The Braves opened the second half on a 6-0 run to take a 35-33 lead with 7:48 on the clock. The Lions pushed their lead out to 41-35 fueled by an 8-0 scoring run with just under 5-1/2 minutes left in the quarter. UNCP was limited to just 23.1-percent shooting from the field and trailed 46-40 heading into the final stanza.

Emmanuel took what would be its largest lead of the afternoon, 63-49 with a three ball from Sydney Wyatt with 1:33 left in regulation. UNCP put together a 10-0 run capped off with a fastbreak 3-pointer from Courtney Smith to cut the deficit back to 63-57 with 46 seconds left to play. Kelci Adams banked in a three make it a one possession game, 65-63, with just 18 seconds on the clock, and Zaria Clark sent it to overtime with a trey at the buzzer.

The hosts put together an 11-3 run capped off with a three from the corner from Kelci Adams to push the UNCP lead out to 77-69 with just over a minute left in overtime. The Braves limited the Lions to just 33.3-percent shooting from the field and sealed the victory with a pair of Lillian Flantos free throws with 10 seconds remaining.

Sophomore Zaria Clark logged a career and game-best 27 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Clark also registered her second consecutive double-double with 11 rebounds.

Courtney Smith finished the afternoon with 14 points highlighted by a 5-for-7 performance from the charity stripe. Smith also pulled down six boards, all on the defensive glass.

Kelci Adams came off the bench to add 14 points and was 4-for-6 from the perimeter.

UNC Pembroke shot 41.9 percent from the field on Saturday afternoon, which marked the best shooting performance this season.

The Black & Gold also knocked down 53.3 percent of their attempts from the perimeter which was also a season best.

The Braves scored 17 points off of the Lions 19 turnovers.

The Braves will take a nine-day hiatus and be back in action on Dec. 12 when they travel to Hickory to lock horns with No. 20 Lenoir-Rhyne (8-0). The non-conference matchup with tipoff at 5:30 p.m. inside the Shuford Memorial Gymnasium.

