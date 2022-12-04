PEMBROKE — The 8th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team scored 28 points off of 19 turnovers and limited visiting Emmanuel to its lowest scoring output in nearly five seasons on the way to a 72-56 win over the Lions on Saturday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

It was the fourth home win of the 2022-23 season for the Braves (8-1, 2-1 CC) who registered 11 steals and four blocks in the outing, while also posting a 38-28 advantage in the rebounding column. The setback snapped a two-game run of success for the Lions (3-3, 1-1) who tacked up their lowest point total since a 62-56 setback at North Greenville on Jan. 28, 2017.

UNCP found a plethora of success on the defensive side of the ball in the opening half, forcing nine turnovers and limiting Emmanuel to just nine points over the first 13 minutes of the afternoon to fuel a slight 31-26 lead at the intermission. The Braves forged a double-digit lead, 16-5, on Amare Miller’s layup at the 11:13 mark, but had to hold off a late charge by the visitors in the waning minutes of the opening stanza.

The hosts connected on half of their second-half field goal attempts while, conversely, holding Emmanuel to just a 36-percent shooting effort. The Lions pulled to within a lone possession, 31-28, on a pair of free throws from Jeremiah Francis just 20 seconds into the second half, but eventually used a 9-0 run a few minutes later to push their lead back out to double digits. The Braves would lead by as many as 16 points, 52-36, after an Amare Miller layup with 7-1/2 minutes left.

Freshman Amare Miller logged his first collegiate double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds in 23 minutes of action. Miller was 8-for-11 from the floor, and also added a block to his statistics line as well.

Newcomer K.J. Walker fueled a 13-point performance with a 7-for-9 tally from the free throw line, while also adding three assists and a trio of steals. He converted on all three of his field goal attempts as well.

Sophomore Bradlee Haskell turned in a dozen points on the strength of a 6-for-10 tally from the charity stripe, while redshirt freshman Cortez Marion-Holmes added 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Braves improved to 2-1 in the series with Emmanuel, and have now won two-straight games against the Lions, both of which have come in Pembroke. The squads split the home-and-home series last season.

The Black & Gold has now won the rebounding battle seven times this season after registering a 38-28 disparity on Saturday. It is the 24th time since the start of last season that the Braves have out-rebounded their opponent by double-digit boards.

The Braves will open up a three-game road trip on December 10 when they make the short trip north to take on Conference Carolinas rival Mount Olive (2-6, 0-1 CC) in Kornegay Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.