SHALLOTTE — The Lumberton High School wrestling team had six individual titleists and earned the team victory at the Caleb Hawkins Round Robin tournament held Saturday at West Brunswick High School in Shallotte.

Nine wrestlers placed for the Pirates.

Travelian Hall finished in first place at the 106-pound classification, Ma’Kya Kerns won at 113, Matthew Foil at 152, Tristan Rodriguez at 160, James Ellison at 170 and Jackson Buck at 182.

Anderson Brayboy finished second at 132 and Casey Hardin was also runner-up at heavyweight. Freddie McMillan was third at 220.

The Pirates return to the mat Thursday for a tri-meet at Cape Fear against the host Colts and Jack Britt.