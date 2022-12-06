The Purnell Swett girls basketball teams helps Kylie Chavis, center, up from the floor while celebrating Chavis’ game-winning shot during Monday’s game at Cape Fear.

FAYETTEVILLE — Throughout the fourth quarter Monday night, Cape Fear guard Jayda Angel just couldn’t miss. The Colts junior hit seven 3-pointers in the final period alone, bringing Cape Fear back from a double-digit deficit before a stretch run where she singlehandedly swapped the lead back and forth with visiting Purnell Swett.

But in that seesaw battle, the Rams made the final upward push when Kylie Chavis made a go-ahead basket with four seconds remaining, giving Purnell Swett a 66-65 win to open United-8 Conference play.

“I think that’s the most fun I’ve had in a long time coaching a basketball game,” Purnell Swett coach Kalen Eddings said. “I love that kind of environment, where you have to kind of think and scheme and plan. We had fun, and it was good for our girls; that was a good team win for us. Some girls stepped up that are new and made some big plays, and the seniors are going to be good all the time.”

Angel completed her 41-point total for the evening, including a 25-point fourth-quarter tally, with a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20 seconds left, making it 65-64. After a jump ball on the first possession during the Rams’ next trip down the floor — with the possession arrow favoring Purnell Swett — it was Chavis, the senior guard signed to UNC Wilmington, who made the outcome-altering play, just one of the many game-altering plays over her four-year varsity career.

“We set up in our out of bounds play, but Nyla (Mitchell) ended up cutting,” Chavis said. “She shot it and I saw that it was going to be kind of off, so I tried to position myself around their post player (Samara Britt) — by the way, she did amazing rebounding tonight — but I positioned myself around her and I ended up getting it, and I put it up. She kind of fouled me a little bit, so it kind of tipped in.”

“It’s the little things; it’s battling inside there to get that rebound and finish,” Eddings said. “It’s the little stuff you don’t really see unless you go back and watch it, you don’t see how much of a problem she is, just constantly, she never stops trying to make plays.”

Purnell Swett (5-1, 1-0 United-8) led 31-27 at halftime, and extended its lead to 47-34 in the late moments of the third quarter, taking a 47-36 lead to the fourth. Angel, who had 14 first-half points, was held to one third-quarter basket as the Rams built their lead.

Angel’s 3-point barrage began with 6:03 remaining, a shot that pulled Cape Fear (1-2, 0-1 United-8) to a 47-41 deficit. By the time of her third triple of the quarter, by which point she also had two made 2-pointers, the basket cut the Rams’ lead to two at 53-51 with 3:56 to go. Her fifth trey of the fourth made it a one point game, 58-57, before a putback by Britt gave Cape Fear its first lead since the first quarter, 59-58, with 2:30 to play.

“Obviously the girls know how good (Angel) is, we saw them last year, and we’re trying to defend and she’s shooting 27-footers, and it’s just tough,” Eddings said. “But it does speak a lot to the girls being able to take punches and come back and still play, that’s something we really haven’t had to deal with a lot.”

Bri Brewington hit a 3-pointer, her second in a 2 1/2 minute span, to give the Rams back the lead, 61-59; a short time later, Angel’s sixth 3 of the period tied the scored at 62-62 with 1:40 left. Chavis made two free throws for a 64-62 with 30 seconds left after an offensive rebound of her own miss; on the other end, Angel hit again to make it 65-64 Colts with 20 seconds left, one possession before Chavis’ go-ahead basket.

“It was tough (in the fourth), but I think going through that adversity made us come out better,” Purnell Swett senior guard Natalie Evington said. “It made us want to execute more and go through it.”

Evington led the Rams with 28 points, including 18 in the first half, with five 3s on the night. Mitchell scored 13 points for Purnell Swett.

Evington and Mitchell scored 26 of the Rams’ 31 first-half points. Cape Fear led 18-16 after the first quarter; Purnell Swett outscored the Colts 15-9 in the second quarter to take its 31-27 halftime lead.

“I knew we were going to need some points and I knew if I’d come out and do what I needed to do, shoot in my role, I knew if I got it going we could bring the score on up and get it done,” Evington said.

The Rams have won three straight games since a 60-42 loss Nov. 29 at Hoggard, which ended a 24-game regular-season winning streak dating back to Feb. 2021.

After playing through the entire regular season last year as an undefeated team, the loss has created a different dynamic for this year’s Rams.

“Realizing we’re not bulletproof is good early,” Eddings said. “And having a game like tonight where the girls have to rally together, the bench has to get involved and everybody’s cheering everybody, that’s good.”

Moving into conference play, and the Robeson County Shootout next week where the Rams are defending champions, Purnell Swett is building on the experience gained from the Hoggard loss — and hopes to do the same with the experience gained from Tuesday’s nailbiter against the Colts.

“We needed to play a better team than us so we could figure out what we needed to work on as a team,” Chavis said. “I feel like this game today was even more of an eye-opener, because last year we blew them out and this year it was such a close game. So we have to get back in the gym and work hard.”

“I feel like we have just as good a basketball team; you lose some senior leadership but I think we’re just as good,” Eddings said. “But we do have some young ones on the team and it’s a blessing to be able to show them early, if we don’t do this, this and this, that’s what happens.”

The Rams continue United-8 play Friday at Gray’s Creek before opening the Shootout Dec. 15 at Lumberton.

Runs sink Rams boys

If basketball is, as the old saying goes, a game of runs, then the Purnell Swett and Cape Fear boys teams definitely played a game of basketball Monday night.

The Colts had two big runs, pulling away from the Rams twice, sandwiching one big Rams run; the result was a 75-60 Cape Fear victory.

Purnell Swett (0-6, 0-1 United-8) used a 20-2 run to come from down 23 points late in the second quarter to a 40-35 deficit with 5:56 left in the third. Connor Harris had 15 points in the run.

But Cape Fear (1-2, 1-0 United-8) answered with a 17-4 run of its own, extending the lead back to 16 points late in the third and holding a 57-43 lead when the period expired. The margin never got closer than 12 in the fourth quarter, and Cape Fear’s lead grew to 19 at 72-53 with 1:52 to go.

“We came out in the second half, went to a little half-court, 2-2-1 trap,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “We got some steals, we just couldn’t convert on a couple, kind of shot ourselves in the foot a couple times on offense, and then we didn’t get some stops down here.”

Purnell Swett led 9-6 late in the first quarter before Cape Fear used a 30-4 run over the next seven minutes to take a 36-13 lead.

Masaun Bryant scored 37 points to lead Cape Fear. Makhai Coleman had 13 points and Ricardo McDonald had 11 for the Colts.

Harris led Purnell Swett with 28 points and Marcus Lowry added 12.

“Connor played great and he’s battling,” Sampson said. “That’s a bright spot. He’s got to be a leader, vocal and on the floor, and he is giving it on the floor. We’ve got to get him some help; we’ll find that. It’s still early.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.