LAKE WACCAMAW — The Red Springs boys basketball team continued a perfect start Tuesday with a 75-55 road win over East Columbus in nonconference play.

Red Springs (3-0) led East Columbus () 17-10 after the first quarter, 30-25 at halftime and 49-37 after the third quarter.

Jaylen Sturdivant scored 35 points to lead Red Springs. Jamey Tedder scored 10 points and Kaedon Porter had nine.

Javarrie Adams and Jaden Troy led four double-figure scorers for the Gators with 12 points each, Jaquise Smith scored 11 points and Jay’zeon Brown had 10.

In the girls game, East Columbus dealt Red Springs its first loss of the season, 46-43.

Bulldogs boys fall to Goldsboro

A big second quarter helped lead Goldsboro past the St. Pauls boys basketball team Tuesday in a 77-50 decision.

Goldsboro (4-0) outscored St. Pauls (1-3) 25-12 in the second quarter, turning a 16-15 lead after the first period into a 41-27 advantage at halftime. The Cougars further extended their lead with a 21-10 third-quarter advantage, taking a 62-37 edge into the fourth.

TajMari Joyner and Takorrie Faison each scored 30 points to lead Goldsboro and Amari Latham added 11.

Cameron Revels led St. Pauls with 13 points and Elijah Blanding had eight.

Lady Bulldogs dominate

The St. Pauls girls basketball team earned a 67-13 win over Goldsboro Tuesday.

Jashontae Harris scored 19 points, all in the first half, to lead St. Pauls (3-2), with four assists and five steals. Jakieya Thompson had 18 points, 11 rebounds and six steals, AuNyah Teague scored 18 points with 10 rebounds and Aniyah Easterling had 10 points, five steals and four assists.

Goldsboro is 0-4.

St. Pauls opens Southeastern Athletic Conference play Friday at home against Fairmont.