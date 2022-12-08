FAIRMONT — The Fairmont girls basketball team earned a 59-49 home win over Cape Fear in nonconference play Wednesday.

Leading 37-35 at the end of the third quarter, Fairmont (5-0) outscored Cape Fear (1-3) 22-14 in the fourth. The Golden Tornadoes had four fourth-quarter field goals, but were 12-for-18 at the free-throw line.

Cape Fear led 10-7 after the first quarter; Fairmont held a 18-11 second-quarter advantage and led 25-21 at halftime.

Paris Bethea led Fairmont with 19 points and had six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Taniya Simms had 16 points and 16 rebounds, Sydney Jacobs had nine points with 10 rebounds, Niah Smith scored nine points and Miah Smith totaled five rebounds and five assists.

Jayda Angel scored 18 points for Cape Fear and Teralyn Harris had 14.

Cape Fear boys beat Fairmont

The Cape Fear boys basketball team defeated Fairmont 67-52 Wednesday.

Cape Fear (2-2) outscored Fairmont (0-4) 17-12 in each of the first two quarters, taking a 34-24 halftime lead. The Colts led 52-41 after the third quarter.

Mekhai Coleman scored 18 points with eight rebounds for Cape Fear and Masaun Bryant had 16 points with seven rebounds.

Xavier Johnson led Fairmont with 22 points and six rebounds. Landon Cummings and Gabriel Washington each had 10 points.

Fairmont opens Southeastern Athletic Conference play Friday at St. Pauls.

Lumberton boys win, girls lose at Jack Britt

The Lumberton boys basketball team opened United-8 Conference play with a 69-30 win over Jack Britt Wednesday in Fayetteville.

J.B. Brockington scored 23 points with 12 rebounds and nine assists for Lumberton (4-1, 1-0 United-8), Tre Lewis had 11 points with seven rebounds and Jacob Hammonds scored eight points with four assists.

In the girls game, Jack Britt won 54-48. La’Kayia Hunt had 20 points and Gabby Locklear scored 19 for Lumberton (1-3, 0-1 United-8).