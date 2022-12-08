Purnell Swett senior Kylie Chavis speaks at the Robeson County Shootout preview luncheon Tuesday at Public Schools of Robeson County Central Office in Lumberton. Chavis was the tournament MVP when the Rams won the championship in 2021.

LUMBERTON — The time around the Christmas holidays is “the most wonderful time of the year” for numerous reasons. And while family gatherings and mall Santas are a big part of that, the Robeson County sports landscape has its own reason: the Robeson County Shootout is near.

The annual basketball tournament returns for its 36th boys edition and 29th girls edition next week, pitting the five Robeson County high schools against three visiting schools on the hardwood. A preview luncheon was held Tuesday, with coaches and player representatives alike each eager for the county’s basketball holiday.

The first round will be played Wednesday, with girls games at 6 p.m. and boys at 7:30 p.m. Consolation-round games are set for Thursday with the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 16; each of the first three days will be played at campus sites. Championship Saturday on Dec. 17 will see six games played at the English E. Jones Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, including the girls final at 6 p.m. and the boys final at 8 p.m.

There is always excitement around this event, but it doesn’t hurt when several of the teams in the tournament are performing well in their early-season contests in the weeks leading up to the event.

“Obviously, you always look forward to the Shootout. Especially this year — I think everybody, collectively, is a little bit better this year as a whole,” Lumberton boys head coach Bryant Edwards said.

Nine of the 16 head coaches have participated in the Shootout as a player, including Red Springs’ Glenn Patterson Jr. and Tenisha McArthur, who both won a tournament MVP.

Boys tournament

The featured matchup of the first round in both the boys and girls brackets is Purnell Swett at Lumberton. The county’s biggest rivalry will see the defending champions in each event, both the boys and girls teams from Purnell Swett, up against two Lumberton teams who will be playing their first home games in the school’s newly-renovated gym.

“I’m sure everybody’s going to be looking forward to the first-round matchup when everybody hears that we’re playing Purnell, so I’m sure, being our first game in our new gym, it’s very fitting that it is Purnell,” said Edwards, whose Pirates won the Shootout in 2019. “We haven’t been able to take a shot in the main gym, so the whole gym’s going to have just a different feel to it. It looks good, giving everything a facelift, and that old gym looks like a new one.”

Purnell Swett has four players on its roster who participated in last year’s Shootout championship, the school’s record eighth title, which included an overtime upset of St. Pauls in the championship game. This year’s Rams are 0-6 entering play Friday after playing one of the toughest early-season schedules in the state.

“We’re extremely proud to be the champs, and we’re going to try to represent that, represent our school and team the best we can, on and off the court,” Rams coach Jeremy Sampson said. “We’ll see if our guys can play hard, if we can take care of the ball and defend and withstand their pressure, it could be a good game. … They’re a program we try to emulate and we always look forward to playing them.”

The other first-round game on that side of the bracket will see Whiteville travel east to Robeson County to face Fairmont, a seven-time Shootout champion. The Golden Tornadoes also enter Friday’s play winless on the young season, and hope the Shootout can be a spark.

“Just seeing the growth in the team and where we’re coming from from the first game until now, I’m excited because we are making gradual improvements, playing hard and competing, and that’s what I want to see going into the Shootout,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said.

On the other side of the bracket, St. Pauls will host Lake View, who visits from just across the South Carolina state line, in the first round. The Bulldogs lost the Shootout championship game last year after a nailbiter win at Lumberton in the semifinals.

“When the opportunity comes to play here, it’s always good,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “Last year, we experienced the highs and lows, so hopefully this year we’ll come in more focused and ready to play. … I haven’t seen anything yet of (Lake View), but we’ve just got to take care of ourselves right now. Once we do that we’ll be able to focus on Lake View.”

Also in the first round, Red Springs will host A.L. Brown, which visits from Kannapolis for its first Shootout appearance. The Wonders are coached by former Purnell Swett girls coach Jonathan Efird.

In Patterson Jr.’s first Shootout appearance as head coach last year, the Red Devils became a rare 0-3 Shootout team; teams to lose in the first two rounds typically do not play a third game, but the Red Devils replaced Heide Trask, who were unable to play on Saturday, in the fifth-place game. So, Patterson Jr. said, he’s seeking to get the “monkey off my back.”

“We’re playing an opponent that has never been in this tournament; they’re far away, so they’re from a different style of basketball,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said. “We’re excited just to be in it for one, then for two, to see how we’re going to come out and play against new opponents, faces that we’ve never seen, faces we don’t know — I’m ready to see the guys step up to the challenge.”

Girls tournament

The same first-round matchups will be played in the girls tournament; first-round results will determine subsequent matchups.

Purnell Swett’s girls won the Shootout championship last year for the first time since 1997, and are the likely tournament favorites as they begin their title defense as the first visitors in Lumberton’s re-opened gym.

“(Last year) was my first time coaching in an environment like that,” Purnell Swett coach Kalen Eddings said. “Obviously you black out when you get into the game, but it’s cool to be in that environment. … We wish were playing at home, but I’m excited to go to Lumberton and see their new place and do all that; it’s kind of cool to be able to match up with them in the first round.”

Lumberton enters the tournament as a nine-time champion, by far the most in the girls tournament.

“The Shootout’s a time where you just go have fun and play,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “It’s a fun little rivalry between us and Purnell, and we’ll see each other more times during the season, so it’s a fun little kick start. We’ll have to play tough, but it’s something that we’re going to do; we’re committed to playing hard every possession and playing our game.”

After entering last year’s tournament with four varsity players, plus some extra bodies from JV, due to injuries and illness, Fairmont is in a better situation this year, and is undefeated entering play Friday ahead of Wednesday’s Shootout opener against Whiteville.

“(Whiteville) is a game we usually have on our schedule, and this year we didn’t, so I’m excited about playing them,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “And I’m excited about where we’re at right now as a team, I’m happy with it.”

St. Pauls, which finished second last season after winning the previous edition in 2019, faces a tough opening-round matchup against Lake View, ranked No. 4 in the state in 1A in South Carolina in a preseason poll by The State newspaper.

Bulldogs coach Jaymar Thompson, a 2000 St. Pauls graduate, enters his first Shootout as a head coach after previously participating as a player and assistant coach.

“Like I’ve said before, this is a dream come true, everything fell in place. For me to be a Robeson County kid, this is big for me,” Jaymar Thompson said. “We have some stiff competition starting off. I think we’re going to be ready to compete though; we’ve got some senior leadership and we should be alright.”

McArthur is also in her first Shootout as a head coach, leading Red Springs into its opening-round game against A.L. Brown. The Red Devils are seeking their first Shootout championship since 2002, when McArthur was the MVP.

“Playing in the Shootout, my senior year we won it; in (2000 and 2001) we battled against Lumberton, so that’s my goal this year is to try to win the Shootout as a first-year head coach with my old school, so I’m very excited about that,” McArthur said. “We’ve never seen (A.L. Brown) play, but we’re ready, we’ve practiced every day for that. We’re ready; we’ve been talking about the Shootout for the last two weeks.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.