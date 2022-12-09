PEMBROKE — A trio of conference championships, a league divisional championship and a third-place showing by another varsity sport, has the UNC Pembroke athletics department comfortably sitting atop the Joby Hawn Cup standings after the conclusion of the fall sports season, the Conference Carolinas office announced Thursday.

With bonus point abundant, the Braves compiled 52-1/2 points out of a possible 52 points over the course of the fall sports season thanks to league titles by the soccer, volleyball and men’s cross country teams. The women’s cross country team logged a third-place finish at the Conference Carolinas Championships in early November as well.

UNCP sits atop of the overall standings at 101 percent – more than 22 percentage points ahead of second-place North Greenville and nearly 35 percent better than third-place Lees-McRae. The story is the same in the men’s sports standings where the Black & Gold (115.4 percent) is ahead of Converse (80.0) by better than 35 percent.

The Braves (96.2) hold a 15.4 percent lead over North Greenville (80.8) in the women’s standings as well.

The Joby Hawn Cup is the annual all-sports award for Conference Carolinas. Hawn Cup points are awarded in each sport based on the order of regular season finish and the number of participating teams in each sport. The institution that finishes in first place is awarded points equal to the number of institutions that sponsor the sport. The institution that finishes in second place is awarded one less point than first place, the institution that finishes in third place is awarded one less point than second place and the process continues until the institution that finished in last place is awarded one point.

In addition, bonus points are awarded to the tournament champion (two bonus points) and runner-up finisher (one bonus point). The total points earned from all sports for each institution is divided by the total possible points (excluding bonus points) for each institution based on sports sponsorship for each participating sport. Institutions are ranked by the resulting ratio of points earned to possible points.

The Hawn Cup is named after H.C. “Joby” Hawn, who in 1962 became the first full-time Commissioner of what was then known as the Carolinas Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and now Conference Carolinas. Following his retirement from the conference in 1976, Conference Carolinas began awarding the Hawn Cup annually in his honor.

Rodriguez Matos claims CC Swimmer of the Week honors

A trio of individual event titles, as well as a trip to the podium with a relay squad, was enough for Ketlyn Rodriguez Matos to pick up additional recognition on Wednesday when the Puerto Rico native was lauded as Conference Carolinas Swimmer of the Week.

Rodriguez Matos opened her Saturday by swimming the opening leg of the 200-yard Medley Relay that bested the rest of the field by more than two seconds, but that was just the start of a big afternoon. The junior followed up that performance with a 4-second win in the 200-yard Freestyle, as well as 2-second triumphs in the 200-yard Breaststroke and 200-yard Individual Medley events.

Rodriguez Matos has now logged 27 career individual event titles, including eight in the 200-yard Individual Medley alone. She also has multiple event titles across her standout career in four other individual disciplines as well.

The Braves will get the remainder of the calendar year off from competition, and will resume their 2022-23 regular season schedule on January 7 when they head to Emory, Va., to challenge Catawba and Emory & Henry.

Lady Braves add Sinclair for 2023-24 season

UNC Pembroke women’s basketball head coach John Haskins has announced the first addition to his 2023-24 roster on Wednesday as Anastasia Sinclair signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her athletic and academic career with the Braves.

“We are very excited that Anastasia has decided to join our program,” Haskins said. “She is a tremendous young lady, student, and basketball player. Anastasia is an outstanding defender, can run the offense and attack the basket off the dribble, and knocks down open shots. She will be an important asset to our program moving forward.”

The Braves are set to be back in action on Monday when they travel to Hickory to take on No. 20 Lenoir-Rhyne (8-0). Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. inside the Shuford Memorial Gymnasium.