St. Pauls beats Fairmont girls in SAC opener

ST. PAULS — As the St. Pauls girls basketball team built a three-point halftime lead over Fairmont Friday, just two Bulldogs players scored over the first two quarters.

When the teams returned to the floor for the second half, however, the Bulldogs were able to get the entire team involved on the offensive end of the floor.

That balance, coupled with strong defense against the previously-unbeaten Golden Tornadoes, helped St. Pauls to pull away and earn a 46-31 win in both team’s Southeastern Athletic Conference opener.

“Everybody knows Jashontae (Harris) and Jakieya (Thompson) can score, but when we get everybody else involved we’re going to be a little bit more dangerous than a lot of people are expecting, because now you’ve got to pick your poison a little bit,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “That’s how we’ve been in the past.”

Harris scored 10 points and Thompson had eight in the first half for St. Pauls (4-2, 1-0 Southeastern), which led 18-15 at intermission. The scoring involvement of the rest of the Bulldogs began immediately to start the second half, when Aniyah Easterling made a layup in the first 30 seconds of the third quarter.

A layup and two free throws by AuNyah Teague, which sandwiched a basket by Tyasia Baldwin, gave the Bulldogs a 26-17 lead halfway through the period.

Thompson and Harris scored the last seven St. Pauls points in the quarter, including a long 2-point jumper and a buzzer-beating 3 by Thompson, to give the Bulldogs a 34-22 lead entering the fourth.

“We both knew what we wanted to do,” Harris said. “You’ve got to get the team involved, it’s not a two-player game, it’s a team game, you’ve got to win as a team.”

Turnovers by Fairmont (5-1, 0-1 Southeastern) also played a factor in the Bulldogs’ third-quarter advantage.

“We had a bunch of turnovers in the third quarter, an unforced turnovers, just bad passes,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “Anytime you turn over the ball and make bad passes, especially in the backcourt, the other team’s going to get layups off of it. I think turnovers definitely haunted us in the third quarter.”

St. Pauls extended its lead to 16 points at three different times in the fourth quarter, then to 18 in the final minute; Teague had six points in the period.

Harris finished with 17 points for St. Pauls. Thompson had 15 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and four steals and Teague scored 10 points with seven rebounds.

Bethea scored 11 points to pace Fairmont; Taniya Simms and Myasia Simms each scored five points. Sydney Jacobs and Miah Smith each grabbed six rebounds to lead the Golden Tornadoes.

Both teams had up-and-down nights at the free-throw line, but St. Pauls had far more attempts, going 16-for-24 compared to the Golden Tornadoes’ 6-for-10.

With the win, St. Pauls extends its conference winning streak to 39 games, dating back to a Feb. 5, 2019 loss to East Bladen. The Bulldogs won their 10th straight in the series against Fairmont.

“It’s very important — you don’t want to start off on the bottom,” Jaymar Thompson said. “Two of the best teams in the conference, you’d rather leave this game 1-0, and continue the tradition. It’s hard to win at St. Pauls — you think you’re going to come in and steal one, but we’re still St. Pauls.”

Fairmont suffered its first loss of the season two days after a 59-49 win over Cape Fear.

“We’ve got to be more mature; our maturity level has to (grow).” Marcus Thompson said. “We’ve got to get better with mental toughness and emotional balance.”

St. Pauls opened the game with a personal 7-0 run by Jakieya Thompson as the Bulldogs held Fairmont scoreless until Paris Bethea scored at the 3:28 mark of the first quarter. The Golden Tornadoes scored six straight points of their own to close to a 7-6 deficit before three Jashontae Harris free throws with one second left gave St. Pauls a 10-6 lead at the end of the opening stanza.

Harris hit a 3 to open the second quarter and stretch the Bulldogs’ lead to 13-6; Fairmont got back as close as two points after two baskets by Miah Smith and a Bethea free throw made it 15-13 with 1:25 left in the half. Harris hit another triple before the half to give St. Pauls its three-point lead at the break.

“I had to see something go in before I could start knocking down shots, so I had to get to the free-throw line more, drive more so I could see something go in,” Harris said.

Fairmont travels to Cape Fear Monday before opening the Robeson County Shootout Wednesday at home against Whiteville. The Bulldogs open Shootout play when they host Lake View Wednesday.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.