ST. PAULS — Trailing by 10 points entering the fourth quarter, the Fairmont boys basketball team slowly chipped away at the St. Pauls advantage throughout the fourth quarter, taking the game all the way to the final possession.

But the Golden Tornadoes ultimately ran out of time — missing three potential game-tying 3-point attempts in the final 10 seconds — as St. Pauls earned a 58-55 win in both teams’ Southeastern Athletic Conference opener.

“We just got lucky, the ball bounced in our direction,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “We were 20-for-(36) at the free-throw line, we did a poor job taking care of the basketball, but that comes with experience. … The games we played leading into this game helped us. They’re way better than their record; they played their butts off.”

St. Pauls (2-3, 1-0 Southeastern) led 48-38 at the end of the third quarter; Fairmont (0-5, 0-1 Southeastern) began the fourth with an 11-4 run to make it 52-49 with 3:35 to go. Xavier Johnson had four points in the stretch for the Golden Tornadoes.

Cameron Revels hit a free throw and Tyson Thompson made a dunk to take the St. Pauls lead back out to six at 55-49, but Isaac McKellar hit two free throws and Damajah McRae hit a layup to pull Fairmont to within two, 55-53, with 2:08 left. The Golden Tornadoes got within two again after Gabriel Washington hit a layup at the 1:20 mark; a free throw by Cameron Revels established the final three-point margin with over a minute remaining before Fairmont missed four potential game-tying shots in the final stretch.

“I was so proud of the effort they gave to get back in the game,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “We were down 10 in the fourth quarter, and to get back in the game the way we did it showed a lot of growth in my team; where normally we would lay down and quit, they kept fighting and kept battling, so I’m proud of the effort they gave, and we just didn’t have enough to get over the hump tonight.”

St. Pauls led 31-30 at halftime and took its third-quarter lead on the strength of two big momentum plays, dunks by Marcus Galbreath that bookended the period. The first, just 75 seconds after play resumed, came on a drive in transition as Galbreath posterized a defender.

The Bulldogs finished the quarter with a 15-4 run, taking their 10-point end-of-quarter lead when Galbreath made his second big dunk as he was fouled on a baseline drive, then made the free throw.

“I told the guys, dunks are two points on the scoreboard but it brings a lot more energy to the team,” Corey Thompson said. “Coming into this game we only had one dunk, and that was last game, and I told the guys that. … It was a big play for us, so I’m glad we were able to pull it out.”

“We just had to share the ball,” said Revels, who scored 16 points to lead St. Pauls. “Once we shared the ball we got open looks and we just scored the ball.”

A back-and-forth first half saw seven lead changes. St. Pauls led 16-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Fairmont was far more successful on the night at the free-throw line, at 17-for-24, but had two-thirds the attempts of the Bulldogs, who were 20-for-36.

Galbreath had 13 points and 13 rebounds for St. Pauls. Elijah Blanding and Tyson Thompson each scored 10 points, with Thompson grabbing eight rebounds.

Landon Cummings paced Fairmont with 15 points and Washington and Johnson each scored nine; Johnson had six rebounds to lead the Golden Tornadoes.

St. Pauls won its 20th straight conference game, a streak dating back to a loss against Fairmont on Jan. 29, 2021; the Bulldogs have won six of the last seven games in the series. They will open Robeson County Shootout Wednesday at home against Lake View.

“I knew we were battle-tested, and we needed to get a win like this tonight; even though we had to fight for it, we were still able to get it,” Corey Thompson said. “Going into next week, into the Shootout, our plan is to play Saturday night at 8:00, but we can’t look past anybody; we’ve got Lake View on Wednesday, so we’re going to prepare for them and take one game at a time.”

Fairmont enters the Shootout, in which it hosts Whiteville in Wednesday’s first round, winless on the season; McNair, though, sees improvement from the Golden Tornadoes.

“(We’ll) just continue to battle the way we battled tonight, and continue to get better,” McNair said. “We’ve gotten better every game. The first game we scored 36 points; the point total has gone up ever since, even though we haven’t won a game. Also our defense is getting better. All I can say is, when we put both of those things together, we’ll be a much better team, we won’t be an easy out.”

