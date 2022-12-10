HOPE MILLS — The Purnell Swett boys basketball team earned its first win of the season with a 62-55 victory in United-8 Conference play Friday at Gray’s Creek.

Purnell Swett (1-6, 1-1 United-8) outscored Gray’s Creek (0-5, 0-1 United-8) 22-12 in the fourth quarter after trailing most of the game.

Gray’s Creek led 16-9 after the first quarter, 29-26 at halftime and 43-40 at the end of the third.

Connor Harris scored 20 points for the Rams with eight steals, Marcus Lowry scored 14 and Zach Harris and Chase McNeill each netted 10.

Eden Hilton-Epps led Gray’s Creek with 18 points and Elijah Jones had 13.

Purnell Swett will look to defend its Robeson County Shootout title next week, and opens tournament play Wednesday at Lumberton.

Purnell Swett girls dominate Gray’s Creek

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team earned a 66-32 win over Gray’s Creek Monday in Hope Mills.

Natalie Evington scored 26 points to lead the Lady Rams (6-1, 2-0 United-8). Kylie Chavis had 17 points and 10 assists and Nyla Mitchell had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Gray’s Creek is 0-5 overall and 0-1 in the United-8.

The Lady Rams are also defending champions of the Robeson County Shootout, and will also play Wednesday at Lumberton in the tournament’s first round.

Red Springs boys stay perfect

The Red Springs boys basketball team will enter the Robeson County Shootout with an undefeated record after Friday’s 56-47 nonconference win over Hoke County.

Red Springs (5-0) led 14-3 after the first quarter, 30-20 at halftime and 38-34 at the end of the third quarter.

Kaedon Porter scored 20 points, including a 13-for-16 mark at the free-throw line and 16 points in the first half, with eight rebounds for Red Springs. Jamey Tedder had 12 points and six rebounds and Carnelius Manning had seven points and seven rebounds.

Da’Veon Leggett led Hoke County (1-5) with 13 points, Za’Veon Leggett scored nine and Darius Breeden had seven points with four rebounds.

Red Springs’ boys and girls teams each open the Robeson County Shootout Wednesday at home against A.L. Brown.

Lady Red Devils fall to Bucks

The Hoke County girls basketball team defeated Red Springs 45-43 in a nailbiter Friday.

Red Springs (3-3) led 11-10 after the first quarter; Sydney Bell scored nine points in the period. The Red Devils led 20-15 at halftime and 27-24 at the end of the third quarter.

Hoke County (2-4) tied the game by the 2:23 mark at 39-39.

Monica Washington scored 20 points with 23 rebounds for Red Springs, Bell had 12 points and Nakira Hunt scored eight.

Kayeliana Bonner had 17 points to lead Hoke county, Lailah Crowder had 12 points with seven rebounds and DeDe Riggins had nine points and five rebounds.

Lumberton boys beat Cape Fear

The Lumberton boys basketball team earned a 67-62 conference road win over Cape Fear Friday.

Cape Fear (2-3, 1-1 United-8) led Lumberton (5-1, 2-0 United-8) 19-15 after the first quarter, 31-30 at halftime and 48-47 at the end of the third. The Pirates outscored the Colts 20-14 in the final quarter.

Jacob Hammonds scored 18 points with four rebounds for the Pirates. J.B. Brockington scored 16 points with seven rebounds and 10 assists, Tre Lewis had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, Jaiden Shephard scored nine points with seven rebounds and Cobe Oxendine netted eight points.

Both the boys and girls teams of Lumberton will host Purnell Swett to open the Robeson County Shootout on Wednesday.

Cape Fear sails past Lady Pirates

The Lumberton girls basketball team lost 93-56 Friday at Cape Fear.

Cape Fear (2-3, 1-1 United-8) led Lumberton (1-4, 0-2 United-8) 21-12 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 48-21 by halftime with a 27-9 scoring edge in the second quarter. The Colts led 71-39 at the end of the third.

Lumberton wrestling earns two victories

The Lumberton wrestling team earned two dual victories in a tri-meet Thursday at Cape Fear.

The Pirates defeated Cape Fear 78-6, and beat Jack Britt 52-24.

Lumberton will host the Border War Duals Saturday, with action all day beginning at 9 a.m.