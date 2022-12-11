MOUNT OLIVE — The 15th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team canned six of its final eight free throw attempts and got a big steal from Nygell Verdier with 13 seconds left to play to tough out a 68-63 victory at Mount Olive on Saturday evening inside Kornegay Arena.

It was the fifth win for UNCP (9-1, 2-1 CC) this season in games decided by two possessions or less, and marked the 15th-straight win in regular season road games for the Black & Gold as well. The result marked the fourth-straight setback for Mount Olive (2-8, 0-3) who has now dropped five-straight home games in the series as well.

Mount Olive scored 17 points off of 10 turnovers by the Braves in the opening half, but the visitors countered with 54 percent field goal shooting on the way to toting a 31-29 lead into the break. The Trojans put together an early 11-0 run to eventually grab a 13-4 advantage after Trayvon Ferrell’s layup at the 13:39 mark, but the Black & Gold tacked up seven-straight points after that to shift the momentum. The Trojans pushed their lead back out to seven, 20-13, on a 3-pointer from Michael Brown with 8:04 remaining, but Jakari Gallon’s lay-in on the other end of the court sparked a 14-2 run for UNCP that spanned nearly five minutes.

The hosts scored the first seven points of the latter stanza to jump out in front, and then built their lead out to six points, 48-42, following a layup by Derreco Miller with 8:49 left to play. UNCP scored six-straight points to grab a 57-53 lead with just more than four minutes to play, and then went blow-for-blow with the Trojans the rest of the way out. Bradlee Haskell hit the back end of a two-shot foul with 32 seconds left to put the Braves out in front, 65-63, and Nygell Verdier picked off an ill-advised pass from Michael Brown on the ensuing possession to all but seal the outcome.

Sophomore Bradlee Haskell scored 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting, while also adding a team-best four assists and two rebounds.

Newcomer K.J. Walker came off of the bench to chip in 11 points on a 4-of-7 clip from the field. He also registered two rebounds, a pair of assists and one steal.

Redshirt sophomore Elijah Cobb tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, while redshirt sophomore Cortez Marion-Holmes pulled down a game-high nine boards.

UNCP has now captured 15-straight regular season road games dating back to last season. The last road loss for the program was an 82-72 decision at Emmanuel on Nov. 23, 2021.

The Braves moved to 5-0 this season in games decided by two possessions or less. A 74-66 overtime win over Newberry in the season opener is not included in that tally.

The Black & Gold has captured six of the last seven matchups in the series with Mount Olive, and have come away with wins on their last five trips to Pickle Country.

The Braves will continue their 3-game road trip on Thursday when they head to Bristol, Tenn., to take on Conference Carolinas rival King (3-6, 2-1 CC) in the back half of a noon doubleheader inside the Student Center Complex.